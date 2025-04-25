Menu Explore
A thriller Top 10: Check out K Narayanan’s essential Hitchcock watchlist

ByK Narayanan
Apr 25, 2025 02:35 PM IST

Psycho, of course. But also The Lady Vanishes, and The 39 Steps. A century since his first film, Narayanan puts together a list of fan and critic favourites.

* Psycho (1960)

.

Enormously influential, this film is credited with inventing the slasher-horror genre. It remains Alfred Hitchcock’s best-known film. It is also his only movie to have sparked a franchise.

.

* Vertigo (1958)

.
.

.

* The Wrong Man (1956)

.
.

.

* Rear Window (1954)

.
.

.

* Strangers on a Train (1951)

.
.

.

* Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

.
.

.

* Foreign Correspondent (1940)

.
.

.

* Rebecca (1940)

.
.

.

* The Lady Vanishes (1938)

.
.

.

* The 39 Steps (1935)

.
.

Considered Hitchcock’s first masterpiece, this film’s theme – of a man wrongly accused – would recur over and over, in different ways, through his filmography. The influence of this film can also be seen in movies ranging from Carol Reed’s Night Train to Munich (1940) to Andrew Davis’s The Fugitive (1993).

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
