The three Indias: Making sense of the great economic divide

What does ultra-high net worth mean? How many are they and how do they live? What of India’s poorest? Who are we, as a country, once the slim upper crust has been peeled away?

Split three ways

The Indus Valley Annual Report 2025, published by venture capital firm Blume Ventures, divides India into three categories: India 1, representing the wealthiest 10% of the population; India 2, representing the middle 23%; and the vast swathe of India 3.

Ranked on its own as a country, India 1 would have a population of 140 million spread across 30 million households, and would be the 10th-largest country in the world. Its per capita income would stand at $15,000 (about ₹12.80 lakh).

For perspective, Oman, which is at 54 on the real list, has a per capita income of $20,000.

India 2 or the “aspirant class”, consisting of about 23% of the population, would be made up of 70 million households and 300 million people, and would have a per capita income of $3,000 (about ₹2.55 lakh).

India 3 would consist of 1 billion people across 205 million households, the entire “bottom” 67% of the economy. Per capita income here stands at $1,000 (about ₹85,000).

How badly do averages skew perception? In 2023, India’s average per capita income was placed at $2,500, or about ₹2.12 lakh.

Who are the wealthiest?

of the world’s HNI individuals are Indian citizens, according to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2025, released in March. They define HNI as a net worth of $10 million or more.

Indians met this mark, according to the Knight Frank report.

India is third on the list of countries with the wealthiest billionaires. Indian billionaires collectively hold an estimated $950 billion in wealth, coming in immediately after the US ($5.7 trillion) and Mainland China ($1.34 trillion).

is the number of billionaires in India, as of 2025, according to the Knight Frank report

of these billionaires joined the ranks over the financial year 2023-24 alone. A big jump from seven new billionaires in 2019

How do they spend?

* Jewellery beats all other collectibles among India’s super-rich, according to the Top of the Pyramid report released by Kotak Private Banking in association with the financial consultancy Ernst & Young, in March.

* 94% of the 150 ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) surveyed said they invest in jewellery. Art came in second, with interest from 73%. (For the purposes of this survey, UHNI was defined as people with a net worth of $30 million or more.)

* About 7% of UHNI expenses were allocated for foreign travel. On the list of must-have were luxury stays in historic or brag-worthy properties such as castles, chateaux and underwater hotels.

* 20% of UHNIs surveyed were either planning to or were in the process of moving to another country while retaining their Indian citizenship. About 65% of these were aiming for the US, with another 32% aiming for the UK.

Meanwhile… at the other end of the spectrum

of households in India own a refrigerator

own an air conditioner or cooler

own a washing machine

According to the India National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-2021), the last year for which such data is available.