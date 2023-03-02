From medi facials to permanent makeup: 8 latest trends in facial aesthetics

The post-pandemic world has seen drastic changes in the lifestyle habits of people around the world. To look good and to portray the best version of themselves, the aesthetic procedure industry got fueled by the pandemic. Issues like saggy skin, eye bags, skin imperfections and face asymmetry became more prominent among the crowd. Hence, achieving physical perfection has become of paramount importance. This urged people to look for skin procedures and rely on chemical peel-offs. However, most people are on the lookout for long-lasting skin care treatments. All of this has resulted in a tremendous increase in both surgical and non-surgical facial aesthetics.

Due to their immediate results, non-surgical options are known to develop more quickly than surgical procedures. Especially due to budget costs, easy downtime, reversible nature in case of non-surgical rhinoplasty and facial contouring with botox and fillers. (Also read: Beauty tips: Aesthetic treatments to get your face glowing this festive season )

Dr. Karishma Kagodu, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon, shared with HT Lifestyle, the latest trends in facial aesthetics.

1. Fillers and Botox are expected to grow exponentially

The popularity of Botox and Fillers will continue to grow in India as they tend to provide immediate results. The advanced, FDA-approved neurotoxins i.e Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeauveau, and Fillers using Hyaluronic acid result in immediate facial contour, volumization and improved hydration. Previously, these treatments were not openly discussed majorly because of societal stigma and taboos, however with the increasing awareness about facial aesthetics across the country, people have accepted these treatments as the new norm.

2. Permanent makeup

Permanent makeup is a cosmetic technique which involves a tattooing effect to conceal flaws and imperfections. The tattoo ink with various techniques such as micro scalp pigmentation, lip micro pigmentation, and micro blading of the brows, is opted for a significant transformation. These are safe, viable options when dealing with age-related concerns or the flaws caused by accidents or trauma.

3. Radiofrequency skin rejuvenation

This method involves advanced techniques that work on micro-needling with radiofrequency energy that improves skin appearance and texture. such as Morpheus 8. Currently, Morpheus 8 and FORMA InMode are trending in the global market with Eva Longoria as the brand ambassador for the latter. These treatments penetrate deep into the skin and cause collagen stimulation and induce skin tightening and minimal fat loss on the face. An ultimate rejuvenation option for those who want to age gracefully, and feel fresher and visibly glowing.

4. IV Based on Glutathione Therapy

Glutathione IV therapy is a method of inserting glutathione into your body to offer a lighter skin tone or fairer complexion. This process involves delivering nutrients directly into the bloodstream by passing through the gastrointestinal tract.

5. Medi Facials

Medi- Facial, is a modern treatment that involves medicine and facials. This treatment contains necessary Vitamins, Minerals and Antioxidants that are beneficial for the skin. Medi- Facials like Silk peel Dermalinfusion, Microdermabrasion, Hydra Facial, Photofacial, and Red-Carpet Facials are blooming due to their advanced tech-based properties to offer clear, younger, and flawless skin.

6. Skin rejuvenating lasers (Carbon peel)

Laser Carbon peel is a fast and painless method to improve the texture of the skin. This deeply exfoliates the skin and also helps to stimulate collagen production. This is also very popular among men who are constantly dealing with skin tanning and pigmentations.

7. The minimally invasive thread lift

This is a 30-minute simple procedure that rejuvenates the face by lifting sagging tissues of the face. This is a minimally invasive technique that works by stimulating collagen production in the skin which results in healthier and firmer skin.

8. Surgical facial aesthetics

India has witnessed a rise in facial surgery in recent times. Facial cosmetic surgeries help improve facial appearance. Common procedures in surgical facial aesthetics including rhinoplasty, facelift, neck lift, chin augmentation and buccal fat removal, have gained momentum post- Covid, especially for those who have been seeking these procedures for years, as most people have the luxury to work from home. This is also the most appropriate time for one to consider getting surgical procedures done and still having ample time to recover at home while also not hampering their usual working hours.

“Considering future aspects, most people are likely to lean towards home skin-care procedures with the evolution in technologies. Although, the chances of undergoing a bad experience might increase with time, trusting a specialist who’s had previous experience in the field and provides great customer service should be able to do with the finest surgical procedures,” concludes Dr. Karishma.

