Raksha Bandhan 2022: Make your festival eco-friendly with these edible rakhis

Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrating the bond of sibling love. The love-hate relationship between siblings is unlike any other relationship. They annoy you, argue with you, and play with you, yet they are always there for you when you need them. Rakhis are a unique component of Raksha Bandhan; they are more than just a simple strand of thread; they honour the lovely relationship between brothers and sisters.

We purchase a lot of fancy and colourful rakhis each year, but we never check to see if they are made of biodegradable materials. Using only edible ingredients and natural colours, edible rakhis are distinctive, environmentally responsible, and reasonably priced. They are available in a wide range of varieties and can be customised to suit your preferences.

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Urmi Bagadiya, expert chef and founder of Perfect cooking style, shared, "The popularity of edible rakhis is expanding rapidly. It's particularly prevalent among young people. They enjoy experimenting with edible rakhis and adding their preferred ingredients to make them interesting and exciting. They become more popular since they come in a variety of colours, tastes, designs, and pricing. It's a trend that will undoubtedly intensify over time."

Here are some of the edible rakhis that you can try gifting your brother this Raksha Bandhan.

1. Edible rakhi cookies

Everyone loves cookies and have their own way of eating it. Now you may gift your brother a cookie rakhi and enjoying eating it too. There is a cookie for everyone because they are available in a variety of flavours. You can choose from a variety of options from butter cookie to chocolate, vanila,mango, hazelnut, caramel etc and you can also decorate them with chocolate chips and cream and finish them off by placing them on top of a vibrant ribbon and your cookie rakhis are ready to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and make it more festive and delectable.

Edible rakhis are distinctive, environment-friendly, and reasonably priced(Pinterest)

2. Chocolate rakhi

Chocolate rakhi would make this Raksha Bandhan truly chocolatey. Your favourite ingredients can be combined with white chocolate, dark chocolate, or milk chocolate. You can add dry fruits because it pairs best with chocolate and will be delicious as well as nourishing. You can give it various shapes and sizes to make it appear more appealing and distinctive. Since everyone like chocolate, it is also a safe bet. Chocolate rakhis are therefore always a safe alternative to choose if you're unsure of which rakhi to pick.

3. Truffle cake rakhi

There is always cake to celebrate a festival, and what could be better than your lovely edible rakhi on a plain chocolate cake with whipped cream on top? The cakes can be customized to your preferences, and you can add a lovely edible rakhi decorated in natural colours. A gorgeous cake decorated with rakhis is the best way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

4. Mithai Rakhi

Without Indian sweets, Indian celebrations are incomplete. Indian festivities wouldn't be complete without laddo, berfi, gulab jamun, and rasgulla. What a unique experience it would be to get a rakhi with your favourite treat on it. Choose a slice of your favourite mithai, decorate it with kesar or dry fruits, and attach a ribbon to it. It's a special and delightful way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan that will undoubtedly make the occasion more special.

