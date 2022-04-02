Sindhi food to relish for Cheti Chand

Cheti Chand also known as Jhulelal Jayanti is celebrated as the new year of the Sindhis.It also marks the birth anniversary of Jhulelal, the incarnation of Lord Varuna (the God of Water). The community observes this festival on Pratipada Tithi (first day) of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) when the crescent appears after the New Moon day (Amavasya). Let’s get a taste of this community through their food.

Food - DAL PAKWAN

Dal Pakwan

A fan favourite that has found a place as an appetizer in many pubs in India and around the world, Dal Pakwan is a Sindhi breakfast dish. It essentially comprises a deep-fried, crispy flatbread paired with three types of lentils - chana dal, moong dal, and green moong dal. Served on the flatbread, It is topped with green chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.

Seyal Mutton (Facebook)

Seyal Mutton

This popular Sindhi dish is made all year long and on special occasions as well. Seyal meals incorporating a gravy made of caramelised onions. For non-vegetarians, mutton is added, while Seyal bhindi can be relished by vegetarians. Many also experiment by adding makhana (foxnuts) and aloo (potatoes) in the gravy.

Sai Bhaji and bhuga chawal (Facebook)

Sai Bhaji and Bhuga Chawal

A healthy one-pot meal made with minimal ingredients, Sai Bhaji is made with lentil, spinach, and other green leafy vegetables. It is usually served with Bhuga Chawal, which is a Sindhi pulao made with browned onions, ghee and spices.

Tairi (Instagram)

Tairi

Sweet rice or meetha chawal, Tairi is eaten on special occasions like marriages, festivals and other ceremonies. Sindhis love mixing meetha with namkeen flavours and this dish fits right in. Made of basmati rice and flavoured with saffron, elaichi, cashews and black kishmish, Tairi is cooked primarily in mustard oil and sweetened with jaggery or sugar. While vegetables can be added to it, potato is a must. It is paired with raita and papad.

Sevyun patata (Facebook)

Sevyun Patata

Another classic mithi-namkeen dish is Sevyun Patata, which is made out of vermecille that is roasted in ghee. Sugar, water and elichi is added to make it sweet and eaten for breakfast. It is paired with fried potatoes that have been simply cooked with chilli powder, dhaniya, haldi and salt.

SIndhi snack mithi lolo (Instagram)

Miti Lolo

A crispy sweet biscuit that is unlike anything you have eaten, the method to make Mithi Lolo is steeped in tradition and required a lot of patience. These thick wheat flour cookies are soaked with sugar syrup or jaggery. They are paired with milk or tea and usually eaten as a snack in the evenings. Sindhis usually carry Mithi Lolo with them when they travel, as it keeps for a long time.

Inputs from Home Chef Nisha Kapoor and Chef Rakhee Vaswani