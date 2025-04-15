DLF to enter Goa retail market, launch two neighbourhood plazas in West Delhi and Gurugram in FY26

Real estate major DLF will launch a new shopping mall in Goa and two neighborhood plazas in West Delhi and Gurugram during the current financial year, adding approximately 14 lakh square feet of retail space as it remains bullish on consumption and the growth of organised retail in India. DLF will launch a new shopping mall in Goa and two neighborhood plazas in West Delhi and Gurugram during the current financial year, said Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director and Business Head at DLF Retail.(DLF)

“We’re opening three retail properties this fiscal,” Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director and Business Head at DLF Retail, said in an interview with HT.com. “We remain optimistic about rising consumption and the continued expansion of organised retail in India.”

The company will open 'DLF Midtown Plaza', comprising 2.88 lakh square feet area, at Moti Nagar in West Delhi in the next three to four months, she said.

Later this year, the company will open 'DLF Summit Plaza' in Gurugram covering around 4.8 lakh square feet of space.

“With these two plazas, we’re building a self-sustaining ecosystem around our residential condominiums,” she told HT.com. “These neighborhood plazas are designed to meet the premium lifestyle needs of our residents—offering unmatched convenience and becoming a vibrant hub much like Khan Market. Our vision is to create a thriving high street experience integrated with our residential communities.”

“The launch of these two properties will mark the emergence of an entirely new category of neighborhood plazas,” she told HT.com

These developments will feature a boutique cinema with two to three screens accommodating up to 300 people, Thrive by DLF—our wellness brand—offering gym facilities, nutrition services, and co-working spaces. The plazas will also include artisanal cafés, curated food and beverage options, and high street retail with a mix of international and homegrown brands, she said.

Retail plans for Goa

"We will open the Goa mall early next year comprising 7 lakh sq ft of retail space," Bector said, adding that this will be the largest mall in Goa.

“Goa is a largely untapped, virgin market with immense potential. With an increasing number of people relocating from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, along with the local Goan population that enjoys a relatively high per capita income, the region is evolving into a dynamic and exciting consumer base. Current research shows that many residents travel outside the city for quality shopping experiences, highlighting a clear gap and a promising opportunity to bring premium retail closer to home,” she said.

On future expansion plans, Bector said the company is building a large 25 lakh square feet shopping mall in Gurugram.

Bector said the organised retail sector has bounced back sharply post-COVID pandemic and there has been a strong growth in footfalls and sales in shopping malls.

She said that domestic demand continues to remain strong. "Consumers are accustomed to a certain lifestyle, and that inherent resilience in spending will continue to sustain the retail sector,” she said.

"The F&B (food and beverage) segment is doing well, occupying 20-22% in the company’s retail properties," she added.

At present, DLF Group has eight retail properties, including a large shopping mall in Noida, with a portfolio of around 45 lakh sq ft. The bulk of the commercial assets (office complex and retail spaces) are under the DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), a joint venture between DLF and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.