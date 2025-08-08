Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

DLF to invest 23,500 cr to complete ongoing housing projects in NCR, Mumbai

PTI |
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 01:17 pm IST

According to DLF's investor presentation, the "total pending cost" to complete all launched projects is estimated at ₹23,500 crore

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) India's biggest realty firm DLF Ltd will invest 23,500 crore to complete its residential projects that have already been launched across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

DLF Ltd will invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,500 crore to complete its residential projects that have already been launched across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. (Representational photo)(HT Photo)
DLF Ltd will invest 23,500 crore to complete its residential projects that have already been launched across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. (Representational photo)(HT Photo)

According to an investor’s presentation, the "total pending cost" to complete all launched projects is estimated at 23,500 crore.

To meet its pending construction spend, DLF mentioned that the company has a cash balance of 10,429 crore, of which 7,782 crore is parked in the escrow account of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

That apart, the company has receivables of 37,220 crore from its customers against residential properties sold to them.

In a recent conference call with market analysts, DLF Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) informed that the company invested around 750 crore in construction during the first quarter of this year. He said the number would go up slightly in the coming quarters.

Post-COVID pandemic, DLF has launched many residential projects in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and the tri-city of Chandigarh.

During the current July-September quarter, DLF Ltd and Trident Realty launched a housing project comprising 416 flats in Mumbai and also sold all units for around 2,300 crore.

In the first quarter, the company launched and sold all 1,164 luxury apartments for about 11,000 crore in its new housing project 'DLF Privana North' in Gurugram. This project is part of its 116-acre township.

Last year, DLF had in this township launched and completely sold out two projects -- 'DLF Privana West' and 'DLF Privana South' -- for around 12,800 crore.

These new launches have helped DLF in achieving record sales bookings during the last fiscal year, and the company is targeting to repeat its performance.

DLF's sales bookings stood at a record 21,223 crore in the last fiscal as against 14,778 crore in the 2023-24.

During the 2022-23 fiscal, the company's sales bookings stood at 15,058 crore.

For the current financial year, DLF has given a sales bookings guidance of 20,000-22,000 crore, and it has already sold properties worth 11,425 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

DLF Group is primarily engaged in the business of the sale of residential properties (development business) and leasing of commercial and retail properties (annuity business).

The Group has developed more than 185 real estate projects comprising a total area of more than 352 million sq ft. It also has an annuity portfolio of 46 million sq ft.

DLF has 280 million sq ft of development potential across the residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / DLF to invest 23,500 cr to complete ongoing housing projects in NCR, Mumbai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On