MahaRERA update: After Mumbai, regulator to conduct monthly open houses for real estate developers in Nagpur and Pune

Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) said on January 18 that an open house will be held outside Mumbai every month to help real estate developers in Nagpur and Pune regions register their projects with the regulator. Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) said on January 18 that an open house will be held outside Mumbai every month. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The first open house outside Mumbai will be held on January 22 in Nagpur.

Developers face challenges in getting their queries answered while registering a housing project with MahaRERA. To address this, open houses are held every week at MahaRERA's head office in Mumbai with senior office bearers. However, developers in other regions had requested the open house facility in Nagpur and Pune. Therefore, MahaRERA has decided to hold open houses in Nagpur and Pune, the authority said in the statement.

Last week, MahaRERA also announced reducing the minimum requirement for Self-Regulating Organisations (SROs) outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from 500 projects to 200 to enable authorised associations from the real estate sector in the rest of Maharashtra to form SROs. The officials said this decision is expected to improve the project registration process for developers across the state.

MahaRERA project registration data

According to the data uploaded by MahaRERA on its website, since its inception in May 2017, the MahaRERA has approved registration for over 48,000 projects in Maharashtra, followed by around 225 real estate projects in the union territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

"To facilitate registration of a housing project and issuance of MahaRERA number, the queries raised are replied to in-person during the open session; we will start conducting open houses every month in Nagpur and Pune as well. To begin with, we are starting in Nagpur. MahaRERA has been trying to assist in the project’s registration process. The experience will be seamless if the applicants complete the forms and furnish the required information," said Manoj Saunik, Chairman of MahaRERA.