Provident Housing announces the launch of a new phase for its housing project in North Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Provident Housing Limited, a subsidiary of Puravankara Ltd, announced the launch of a new phase of its existing project, Provident Ecopolitan, in Bengaluru on January 17. Bengaluru-based real estate developer Provident Housing Limited, a subsidiary of Puravankara Ltd, announced the launch of a new phase of its existing project. (Representational Photo)(Unsplash)

The launch is scheduled for January 18 and 19.

The project is located in North Bengaluru's Aerospace Park, close to Devanahalli. Strategically located, it provides connectivity to the Kempegowda International Airport, Yelahanka Railway Station, and Bagalur Cross Metro Station, which is still under construction, the company said.

The new phase comprises 581 residential units available in 1 BHK, 3 BHK, and 3.5 BHK configurations, spread across two towers. The sizes range from 530–590 sq. ft. for 1 BHK units, 1,492–1,550 sq. ft. for 3 BHK units, and 1,793–1,911 sq. ft. for 3.5 BHK units.

The total size of the project is about 10 acres. Out of that, the first phase has been completely sold out with 956 units and the construction is almost 43% complete. The new phase that is about to be launched sprawls over 2 acres, the company said.

The company did not share details about the apartment prices.

"The new phase features abundant greenery with over 30 lifestyle amenities. This project reflects our commitment to creating eco-friendly communities with a lifestyle centred on well-being and sustainability. With North Bengaluru’s strategic growth and excellent connectivity, Provident Ecopolitan is ideal for families seeking long-term value and quality living," Mallanna Sasalu, CEO of Provident Housing, said.

Established in 2008, Provident Housing Limited has projects spread across nine cities: Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Pune.

North Bengaluru's real estate market

North Bengaluru started as an industrial area about two decades ago. However, the construction of Bengaluru International Airport and the Manyata Tech Park were game changers that led to the development of several micro markets, such as Hebbal, Yelahanka, and Thanisandra Main Road.

Experts say areas like Devanahalli and Bagalur (close to the international airport) and Nelamangala in the northwest are one of the upcoming areas for rental appreciation due to its proximity to the northern IT corridor and the airport.

For example, several companies, including Amazon India, have recently relocated their office space to an area close to the airport, driving primary real estate demand. Other companies like Foxconn, which is acquiring land near Devanahalli to set up its iPhone factory, have also added to the real estate momentum.

Experts said the upcoming Bengaluru metro red line linking Sarjapur to Hebbal—which is targeted for operation in 2031—will significantly change the infra challenges.