This festive season great time for real estate sector: Urban Plus MD

The economic outlook for the year is positive, and the real estate market is on the verge of a speedy revival. As property prices have stabilized now, income levels are rising, interest rates have dropped and property registrations are at an all-time high.

The upcoming festive season until Year end is going to be a great time for the real estate sector. The property rates are expected to rise as it will be a great opportunity for all property seekers & investors who have been looking at investing in real estate in Gurgaon.

While discussing the current scenario of the industry, a real estate expert and Managing Director of Urban Plus Infrabuild, Rahul Setia said, "The on-going scenario of Gurgaon real estate gives you an ample opportunity to grab your investment at best prices as all the developers will be running a festive season sales. What started as a slow year, will end on a wonderful note. The low interest rates that have been fixed pre-festivities will be a hallmark in the market and will certainly bring a boom in the market and sales have already zoomed better than pre covid levels."

"This goes to show that despite the challenging macro environment there are consumers in the market, who remain interested in putting money in real estate. The Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of owning a bigger space and second income source was visible in the sales numbers during the festival season," he said.

In Setia's opinion, "Market has already seen the sudden boom in the real estate market since the past few months. We feel the festival season will witness a boost in the market's sales. The festival season is considered an auspicious event to make investments and what better way to mark the occasion by investing in property."

In recent conversation, Setia quoted, "We have always said that our relations with customers are of utmost priority. We believe in building trust with our customers and going the extra mile to bring that spark in their eyes/a smile to their face. We feel our customers deserve an extraordinary experience. Because of this approach, we have been able to complete 500 transactions post second wave."

Led by a group of dynamic and visionary investors and a Managing Director having 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, Urban Plus aims to help people who don't have any prior experience in buying or selling properties.