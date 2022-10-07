Linux laptops have superior processors and good battery life.
Here is a guide to the best 10 Linux laptops you can look for in 2022. All the laptops mentioned in the list are some of the best Linux laptops with important features and pricing. So, if you are looking to buy a new laptop, your search ends here. Linux laptops offer features, including an excellent processor and a long-lasting battery. Here are the 10 best Linux laptops to look for in 2022.
10 Best Linux Laptops in 2022
1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
This laptop comes with a 15.6" FHD display, is 1.79cm thin and weighs 1.6 kg. It offers a 42Wh battery life for up to 7.5 hours of uninterrupted usage. An AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD and in-built windows 11 make it a perfect laptop for day-to-day purposes. It is available only for ₹33,590.
Specifications
Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)
OS: Windows 11
Battery: 42Wh
Ram: 8 GB
Storage: 512 GB SSD
Graphics: AMD Radeon
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
Processor Speed: 2.6 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|In-built windows 11
|2 Core processor
|15.6 FHD display with 220nits brightness
|No backlit keyboard
|512 GB SSD
|No extra internal slot for HDD
|Good battery backup with 42Wh battery life
|
2. MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210U
The MSI Modern 14 is an ultra-thin 14" laptop best for students and professionals for everyday use. The i5 intel core processor has 8GB RAM and in-built windows 10, which makes it one of the best Linux laptops for everyday purposes.
The wide variety of hardware configurations makes MSI Modern 14 the best Linux laptop, with tailored functionalities and fantastic portability. It is available at just Rs. 41,990.
Specifications
Display: 14inch FHD (1920x1080)
OS: Windows 10
Battery: 1 Lithium Polymer
Ram: 8 GB
Storage: 512 GB M.2 SSD
Graphics: AMD Radeon
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Processor Speed: 4.2 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|In-built windows 10
|Graphics card absent
|14inch display with 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS level panel
|No multi-colour lightning on the keyboard
|512 GB SSD
|Does not support GTA5
|Lightweight
|
3. Lenovo E41-55 (82FJ009JIH) Laptop
The Lenovo E41-55 laptop is a daily gadget with DOS and 4GB RAM. The 14-inch screen makes it super attractive and also provides a 1TB HDD.
This laptop requires 1 lithium-ion battery, which is already included with the gadget. You can buy the Athlon II X3 Triple-Core 450 processor laptop at just Rs. 22,999.
Specifications
Display: 14 inches
OS: DOS
Battery: 1 Lithium-Ion battery(included)
Ram: 4 GB
Storage: 1 TB
Graphics: AMD Radeon
Processor: Athlon II X3 Triple-Core 450
Processor Speed: 3.8 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|RAM can be upgraded up to 12GB
|Does not have rj45 ethernet port
|14-inch display with AMD Radeon Graphics
|Microsoft not included
|1 TB Hard Disk Drive
|
|Slot available for SSD storage
|
4. Dell New Vostro 3405 Laptop
Dell Vostro is an efficient laptop that provides various features to its users. It provides high performance, using a Ryzen 3-3250U processor. The laptop offers storage of 512 GB SSD and RAM of 8 GB. The price of this laptop is Rs. 40,500, and you can buy it from Amazon for Rs. 37,990.
Specifications
Display: 14.0" FHD WVA AG Narrow Border
OS: Windows 11
Battery: Lithium Ion Batteries
Ram: 8 GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated
Processor: Ryzen 3-3250U
Processor Speed: 2.60 GHz up to 3.50 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|In-built Windows 11
|No Fingerprint sensor
|Provides 8GB RAM
|It does not have a backlit keyboard
|Ryzen 3-3250U processor
|Not a gaming laptop
|Integrated graphic design
|
5. MSI Gaming Sword 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12500H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop
The MSI Sword 15 gaming laptop is designed for pro players and offers cutting-edge hardware efficiency housed in an intricately designed chassis. This device has been designed carefully, keeping in mind the target users as gamers.
With the specification of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Laptop GPU, you will experience high performance, full connectivity, enhanced audio, and a hybrid core processor. You can purchase the MSI Sword 15 gaming laptop at Rs. 83,490.
Specifications
Display: 40CM FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level Panel
OS: In-built Windows 11, with lifetime validity
Battery: 1 Lithium Polymer battery
Ram: 16 GB
Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GDDR6 4GB
Processor: Intel core i7
Processor Speed: 4500 MHz
|Pros
|Cons
|In-built Windows 11
|MS Office is not pre-installed
|16 GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM Memory
|Higher cost
|15.6-inch IPS-Level display
|
|Cooler Boost 5 Thermal Design
|
6. ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021), 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) HD, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop
ASUS VivoBook 15 is a fast and efficient laptop with up to 10th Gen Intel core processor. Its dual-storage design provides high performance and a large storage capacity. It offers a Nano Edge display, improving user experience and satisfaction.
It is a lightweight laptop weighing about 1.8kg, making it easily portable. ASUS VivoBook 15 has a fingerprint sensor, allowing users to log in with a single touch. You can buy this amazing laptop for Rs. 25,990.
Specifications
Display: 15.6-inch (39.62 cms), LED-Backlit LCD, HD (1366 x 768) 16:9, 220nits, NanoEdge bezel, Anti-Glare Plane with 45% NTSC, 82% Screen-To-Body Ratio
OS: In-built Windows 11
Battery: 37WHrs, 2-cell Li-ion battery
Ram: 4GB
Storage: 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
Graphics: Integrated Intel HD Graphics
Processor: Intel Celeron N4020
Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|In-built Windows 11
|Cannot download SAP software
|Fast and Efficient due to Intel Celeron N4020 Processor
|LAN Port not provided
|Has storage of 256 GB
|MS Office not provided
|Lightweight and portable
|
7. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5 12th Generation 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop
Acer Aspire 3 is a high-performance laptop, having the latest 12th Gen Intel core i5-1235U Processor. With dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM support, its elevated design and lightweight characteristic make the device more desirable.
The laptop contains Intel Iris XE graphics, improving its visual graphics and display. You can purchase this laptop for Rs. 56,990.
Specifications
Display: 15.6" FHD 1920 x 1080
OS: Windows
Battery: 1 Lithium Ion battery
Ram: 8 GB
Storage: 512 GB SSD
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Processor: Intel Core i5
Processor Speed: 3.3 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|In-Built Windows 11
|Display quality is not that great
|8GB RAM with 512 GB SSD
|
|High-performance laptop
|
|Easily Portable
|
8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 11.6'' (29.46cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is an ultra-thin laptop which is easily portable due to its lightweight feature. The Intel Celeron N4020 processor in this laptop significantly boosts performance, allowing you to multitask easily. The integration of 4 GB of RAM and an extremely reliable 256GB SSD storage allows heavy-duty applications to run smoothly.
This Lenovo laptop has an 11.6" HD anti-glare display with a brightness of 250 nits. With its optimized colour and clarity and 2-sided narrow bezel, this screen will assist you in enjoying your creativity and favourite TV shows. The price for this laptop is Rs. 21,789.
Specifications
Display: 11.6" HD (1366x768)
OS: Windows 11 Home 64
Battery: 32Wh, Lithium-ion battery
Ram: 4 GB
Storage: 256GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated
Processor: Intel Celeron N4020
Processor Speed: 2.8 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|in-built Windows
|Does not support AutoCAD
|Intel Celeron N4020 processor
|Does not support biometric devices
|Efficient Battery Backup
|Does not have a CD drive
|11.6" HD anti-glare display
|
9. Lenovo Thinkpad L14 Intel Core i3 10th Gen Display 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD Thin and Light Laptop
The L14 laptop is available with HD and FHD panels and a touchscreen.It has a rapid charging technology that charges the battery from 0% to 80% in just an hour—nearly a full charge over lunch.
ThinkPad L14 laptops are subjected to 12 military-grade requirements and over 200 quality checks to ensure that they can operate in harsh environments. The price to purchase this laptop is Rs. 48,499.
Specifications
Display: 14-inch screen with (1366x768) HD Display
OS: DOS
Battery: 43WH Lithium batteries
Ram: 4 GB
Storage: 256GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated
Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U
Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|256 GB SSD storage
|Windows not installed
|Intel Core i3 processor
|
|HD Screen display
|
|Expandable RAM
|
10. Hp Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6 Inches Laptop
This laptop's superior colour-ranging capabilities ensure a stunning colour array on its Full HD IPS display. It is a compact laptop with FHD and a Micro Edge bezel that enhances its visual experience.
It has a higher screen-to-body proportion and micro-edge bezels that enhance your view and ensure clear graphics. The price for this laptop is Rs. 65,750.
Specifications
Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080)
OS: Windows 10
Battery: Lithium-ion battery
Ram: 16 GB
Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
Processor Speed: 4 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|In-built Windows
|Not waterproof
|Lightweight, micro-edge display
|
|65 W Smart AC power adapter
|
|Provides anti-glare screen
|
Price of best Linux laptops at a glance:
|Product
|Price
| Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
| Rs. 33,590
| MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210U
|Rs. 44,900
| Lenovo E41-55
| Rs. 22,999
| Dell New Vistro
| Rs. 40,500
| MSI Gaming Sword 15
| Rs. 83,490
| ASUS VivoBook 15
| Rs. 25,990
| Acer Aspire 3
| Rs. 56,990
| Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1
| Rs. 21,789
| Lenovo ThinkPad L14
| Rs. 48,499
| HP Pavilion 15
| Rs. 65,750
Features list of the best Linux Laptops
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
|512 GB SSD
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
|42Wh battery life
|MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210U
|512 GB SSD
|512 GB SSD
|42Wh battery life
|Lenovo E41-55
|14-inch Full-HD IPS display
|11th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processor
|Windows 11
|Dell New Vistro
|In-built Windows 11
|Provides 8GB RAM
|Ryzen 3-3250U processor
|MSI Gaming Sword 15
|16 GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM Memory
|15.6-inch IPS-Level display
|Cooler Boost 5 Thermal Design
|ASUS VivoBook 15
|Fast and Efficient due to Intel Celeron N4020 Processor
|Has storage of 256 GB
|Lightweight and portable
|Acer Aspire 3
|8GB RAM with 512 GB SSD
|High-performance laptop
|Easily Portable
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1
|Intel Celeron N4020 processor
|Efficient Battery Backup
|11.6" HD anti-glare display
|Lenovo ThinkPad L14
|Intel Core i3 processor
|HD Screen display
|Expandable RAM
|HP Pavilion 15
|Lightweight, micro-edge display
|65 W Smart AC power adapter
|Provides anti-glare screen
Best value for money
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim1 provides the best value for your money. Not only does it comes within an affordable price range, but it also offers a variety of features. Some of the best features include:
4GB RAM
256 GB SSD Storage
11.6" HD Anti-glare
Best overall Linux laptop
The HP Pavilion 15 provides a variety of features that caters to your various requirements. It is one of the best overall Linux laptops to buy in 2022. The main features include,
Windows 10
16 GB RAM
512 GB SSD
How to find the perfect Linux laptop for yourself?
There are various options available online for you to choose the perfect Linux laptop. However, you should consider some important facts before choosing your Linux laptop.
Choose the laptop that meets your requirements
Check open sources for compatibility database
Ensure to check with the manufacturer or seller regarding the features provided by the Linux laptop.
