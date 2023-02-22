Top 10 D-link Wi-Fi routers: Buyer's guide

A good WiFi router like one from D-Link can ensure that your internet and network connection remain seamless.

Network connects us all in the modern world, be it sending an email, using social media or any business or educational purpose. A networking device is a device that connects computers, laptops, mobiles and other devices to a network. During Covid-19 and post, more and more organisations have switched to working from home. Due to this increase, there is a need for instant connection, and fast sharing of information has become essential. Every aspect of life revolves around the online medium. Connecting instantly for any work becomes challenging if it depends on a mobile network. Thus, networking devices like D-Link Wi-Fi routers and modems come in handy. We have selected the best D-Link Wi-Fi routers with the specifications so that you can choose the best according to your needs. 1. D-Link R03 N300 Eagle PRO AI Advance Parental Control Router with Voice Control Assistant-Wi-Fi, Ethernet (Single Band, 300 megabits per second) This D-Link router comes with Wi-Fi 4 technology with 300Mbps having Dipole antenna for data transmission and reception, improving range and performance. It has parental controls and easy integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient hands-free voice control. Specifications Brand: D-Link Frequency Band Class: Single-Band Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, and 802.11g

Pros Cons You get a fast boot facility. The device has a persistent disconnection problem. The product is easy to set up.

2. D-Link DIR-615 Wi-Fi Ethernet N300 Single Band 300 Mbps router Mobile App Support, Router |AP| Repeater |Client Modes This wireless D-Link router has a high-gain Omni Antenna, supporting multiple operating modes. It has a reasonable control facility and is considered high-speed wireless networking. It has a Windows 7 OS, easy configuration and advanced Firewall features. This model handles multiple wireless devices and enables smooth streaming across the home network. The technology extends the wireless range and is backwards compatible with previous-generation wireless devices. Specifications Brand: D-Link Model Name: D- Link 615 Style: N300 Router Frequency Band Class: Single Band Wireless Standard: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g

Pros Cons The device can be secured easily. Installing guide is not sufficient.

3. D-Link DIR 650IN Wireless N300 Router with 4 Antennas, Router AP Single Band Repeater Client WISP Client/ Repeater Modes, Wi-Fi Ethernet (300Mbps) It is an attractive, high-performance router with high Wi-Fi speed for HD streaming without lag or buffering. A fast and reliable network-creating home network with a speed of 300Mbps with its 4 X 5dBi External Antenna. This router is designed to be robust and to secure the traffic across the web with strong encryption and firewall, preventing and protecting the network from attacks. Specifications Band: D-Link Frequency Band: Single Band Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g Compatible Devices: Android, iPhones, and Windows

Pros Cons The router has 4 antennae for better signal. The internet speed is average.

4. D-Link DIR 825/ IIN/J1 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wireless Router Dual Band 1200Mbps Wi-Fi Speed 5 Gigabit Port 4 external antenna This router comes with multiple operating modes like Router Mode to access the internet, and Access Point Mode to extend the wired network over wireless and Repeater Mode to extend the range of the existing wireless router. It speeds up to 300Mbps plus 867 Mbps, enough bandwidth for internet surfing, video chats, streaming and social media. It has a dual-band, where two wi-fi networks can connect more devices with less congestion. Gigabit Ethernet port gives high-speed connectivity for wired devices like media centres, network storage and game consoles. Set up is accessible via a simple web-based interface. Specifications Brand: D-Link Series: D-Link AC1200 Frequency Band: Dual Band Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Pros Cons It has a USB Port for wireless printing and storage sharing. It has a limited Wi-Fi range. The installation is easy.

5. D-Link COVR 1100 AC1200 Mbps MU-MIMO Dual Band Whole Home Easy Mesh Wi-Fi Router Gigabit WAN/LAN Port, Coverage up to 2000sq ft Seamless Roaming, Voice Control Compatible This D-Link router is stable, consistent and single, providing a seamless Wi-Fi mesh network across the home to avoid network drop. It has two-gigabit ethernet ports per unit, which gives high-speed wired connectivity. It supports voice assistance and is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. Super simple set-up with the D-Link Wi-Fi mobile app or an intuitive WEB GUI set-up wizard. One more feature of this router is that profile-based parental control makes it easy to control children’s activities. Specifications Brand: D-Link Series: D-Link Frequency Band: Dual Band Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac

Pros Cons The device provides parental controls. There is no customisation for advanced users. It has more bandwidth for the data-intensive task.

6. D-Link R15 AX1500 Eagle PRO AI Dual Band Smart Router Wi-Fi 6, 4 Gigabits Port, 4 External Antenna, Voice Control, Parental Control (1500Mbps) The D-Link Wi-Fi router model has a dedicated antenna that scans the environment to keep you on the cleanest channel. The Mesh nodes collaborate to optimise network traffic. Moreover, it has Traffic Optimiser, enhanced parental controls, schedule settings, blocks specific web domains, and pauses the internet. The Wi-Fi performance is future-proof with strong bandwidth. The router is embedded with an advanced chipset designed exclusively for D-Link AI networking to give your household superb internet experiences. Specifications Brand: D-Link Frequency Band: Dual Band Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11ax, 802.11g, 802.11ac Compatible Devices: Alexa, Google Assistant

Pros Cons The device has a good bandwidth. There is a heating issue in the router. The device is best suitable for home usage.

7. D-Link DIR 806 AC750 Mbps Dual Band Ethernet Wi-Fi Router Multiple Operating Mode Router|AP| Repeater| Client| WISP Client/ Repeater The DIR 806 D-Link router provides a high-speed internet connection for multi-video streaming and online gaming. The router is designed for lightning-fast Wi-Fi speed of up to 750 Mbps with robust connectivity over a broader range. It has a secured connection keeping the data safe as you access the internet. Specifications Brand: D-Link Frequency Band: Dual Band Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac Compatible Device: IPv6

Pros Cons It has an easy Wi-Fi configuration The antennas are semi-fixed.

8. D-Link DIR 841 AC1200 Mu-MIMO Wi-Fi Gigabit Router with fast Ethernet LAN Ports This router is compatible with laptops, computers, tablets, televisions and smartphones. It has a high-speed performance with MU-MIMO. Specifications Brand: D-Link Frequency Band: Dual Band Wireless Type: 5GHz Radio Frequency. 2.4GHz Radio Frequency Compatible Devices: Laptop, Computer, Tablet, Smart Television, and Smartphone

Pros Cons The router provides good coverage area. The product has disconnection issues.

9. D-Link DIR 1360 EXO AC1300 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router With a robust data core processor, this model of router packs in enough processing power to handle every networking task thrown at it. It’s a powerful, intelligent home router for every device on your network. It supercharges your mesh network with D-Link’s Wi-Fi Mesh technology so you can grow it by adding compatible D-Link products. It even integrates voice assistant compatibility for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for you to control your router. Specifications Brand: D-Link Frequency Band: Dual Band Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g Compatible Devices: Laptop, Computer, Tablet, Smart Television, and Smartphone.

Pros Cons It works with Amazon Alexa. It takes time to reboot.

10. D-Link DIR 882 AC2600 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router 4K Streaming and Gaming It allows multiple devices to get high-bandwidth Wi-Fi signals simultaneously. It has a dual-core processor that boosts wireless and wired performance. With A2600 speed provides faster downloads and smoother streaming to all devices simultaneously. Ideal for 4K HD streaming and online gaming. With a dual-core processor and advanced QoS, you can experience the ultimate lag-free gaming. Specifications Brand: D-Link Series: D-Link AC2600 Frequency Band: Dual Band Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Pros Cons The product offers a Smart connectivity feature. There is no ethernet indicator light. The speed and connectivity are suitable for gamers.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 D-Link R03 N300 Eagle PRO AI Advance Parental Control Router It has access to Point Mode. The device has voice controls. You get parental control. D-Link DIR-615 Wi-Fi Ethernet N300 Single Band 300 Mbps router Mobile App Support, Router The device has an easy configuration system. It has high-speed wireless networking. The product is environmentally friendly. D-Link DIR 650IN Wireless N300 Router with 4 Antennas, Router The products come with touch controls. It has a fast and reliable network. The device is easy to set up. D-Link DIR 825/ IIN/J1 MU-MIMO Gigabit Wireless Router Multiple operating routers are there. The device has a simultaneous Dual-band. High-speed wireless and wired connectivity are present. D-Link COVR 1100 AC1200 Mbps MU-MIMO Dual Band Whole Home Easy Mesh Wi-Fi Router The device has parental controls. The router has Dual-band Wi-Fi. You get a wireless network D-Link R15 AX1500 Eagle PRO AI Dual Band Smart Router You get an enhanced coverage area. The device has a clean network system. It comes with an exclusive advanced chipset. D-Link DIR 806 AC750 Mbps Dual Band Ethernet Wi-Fi Router The device has good touch controls. The device installation is easy. You get a secured connection. D-Link DIR 841 AC1200 Mu-MIMO Wi-Fi Gigabit Router The device provides good network coverage. The product is compatible with multiple devices. Performance is directly influenced by distance from the router. D-Link DIR 1360 EXO AC1300 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router The device comes with an 880 MHz Dual core processor. The product has good storage capacity. It has advanced Alexa support. D-Link DIR 882 AC2600 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router You get a lag-free gaming experience. The router enables faster downloads. Multiple device connectivity is supported.