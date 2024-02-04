EPL 2023 Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score
EPL 2023 Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Arsenal v/s Liverpool match
EPL 2023 Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Arsenal and Liverpool at Arsenal's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 04, 2024 09:03 PM ISTEPL 2023 Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score: lineup
Arsenal Starting XI -: David Raya, Martin Ødegaard, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva, Ben White, Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães, Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz. Liverpool Starting XI -: Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo, Alisson Ramsés Becker, Ibrahima Konaté, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, Curtis Jones, Joe GomezFeb 04, 2024 09:02 PM ISTEPL 2023 Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Arsenal and Liverpool. The match is scheduled to take place today at Arsenal home ground, kicking off at 10:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.Share this article
-