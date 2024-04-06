Aston Villa vs Brentford Live Score, Aston Villa 0-0 Brentford EPL 2023

Edit Profile
Saturday, Apr 6, 2024
    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 PM IST
    Aston Villa vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023

    Aston Villa vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Aston Villa and Brentford at Aston Villa's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Aston VillaAston Villa
    06 Apr, 20240-0
    BrentfordBrentford
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Brentford Match Updates:

    As of now, Aston Villa are placed at 4 in the league table, while Brentford are at 15.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Brentford Match Updates:

    Aston Villa played Manchester City Football Club in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 4-1 whereas Brentford faced Brighton and Hove Albion in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 0-0.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Aston Villa Starting XI -: Pau Torres, Diego Carlos Santos Silva, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne, Emiliano Martínez, Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo, John McGinn, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa.

    Brentford Starting XI -: Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, Mads Roerslev, Mikkel Damsgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Mark Flekken, Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jørgensen, Sergio Reguilón, Yoane Wissa.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    Aston Villa vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Aston Villa and Brentford. The match is scheduled to take place today at Aston Villa home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

