Aston Villa vs Brentford Live Score, Aston Villa 0-0 Brentford EPL 2023

Aston Villa vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023
Aston Villa vs Brentford, EPL 2023.
Aston Villa vs Brentford Match Updates:
As of now, Aston Villa are placed at 4 in the league table, while Brentford are at 15.
Aston Villa played Manchester City Football Club in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 4-1 whereas Brentford faced Brighton and Hove Albion in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 0-0.
Aston Villa vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Aston Villa Starting XI -: Pau Torres, Diego Carlos Santos Silva, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne, Emiliano Martínez, Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo, John McGinn, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa.
Brentford Starting XI -: Nathan Collins, Mathias Jensen, Mads Roerslev, Mikkel Damsgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Mark Flekken, Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jørgensen, Sergio Reguilón, Yoane Wissa.
The match is scheduled to take place at Aston Villa home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM.