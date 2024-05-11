Edit Profile
New Delhi360C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
    Bournemouth vs Brentford Live Score, Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford EPL 2023

    May 11, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Bournemouth vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Bournemouth and Brentford at Bournemouth's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    BournemouthBournemouth
    11 May, 20240-0
    BrentfordBrentford
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 11, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Bournemouth vs Brentford Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Manchester City - 85 points

    2. Arsenal - 83 points

    3. Liverpool - 78 points

    4. Aston Villa - 67 points

    May 11, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Bournemouth vs Brentford Match Updates:

    As of now, Bournemouth are placed at 10 in the league table, while Brentford are at 16.

    May 11, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Bournemouth vs Brentford Match Updates:

    Bournemouth played Arsenal in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 3-0 whereas Brentford faced Fulham in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 0-0.

    May 11, 2024 6:34 PM IST

    Bournemouth vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Bournemouth Starting XI -: Ryan Christie, Illia Zabarnyi, Dominic Solanke, Lloyd Kelly, Marcos Senesi, Lewis Cook, Dango Ouattara, Mark Travers, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Adam Smith.

    Brentford Starting XI -: Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Nørgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Keane Lewis-Potter, Ivan Toney, Mark Flekken, Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Sergio Reguilón.

    May 11, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Bournemouth vs Brentford Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Bournemouth and Brentford. The match is scheduled to take place today at Bournemouth home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

