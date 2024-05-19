Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Live Score, Crystal Palace 0-0 Aston Villa EPL 2023
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Crystal Palace's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More
As of now, Crystal Palace are placed at 12 in the league table, while Aston Villa are at 4.
Crystal Palace played Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 3-1 whereas Aston Villa faced Liverpool in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 3-3.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Tyrick Mitchell, Chris Richards, Marc Guéhi, Daniel Muñoz, Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Wharton, Joachim Andersen, Eberechi Eze.
Aston Villa Starting XI -: Moussa Diaby, Calum Chambers, Diego Carlos Santos Silva, Robin Olsen, Lucas Digne, Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo, John McGinn, Clément Lenglet, Jhon Durán, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa.
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. The match is scheduled to take place today at Crystal Palace home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.