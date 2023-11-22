Igor Stimac talks of fight in Asian Cup, focus on qualifiers

India’s preparation for the 2024 Asian Cup is likely to begin on December 30 when the players assemble in Doha. The plan is to ring in 2024 as a family and do the best in the 12 days of training possible before the first game against Australia, said a team official here on Wednesday. India football coach Igor Stimac(AFP)

The official, who requested anonymity to protect relationships, ruled out friendlies to prepare for Asia’s showpiece event citing lack of time and risk of injury. “To play one could cost us three training sessions at least, in terms of preparing for that game and recovering from it. Better we focus our energy on games against more superior opponents,” the official said.

At least one of whom, according to India head coach Igor Stimac, are superior to Qatar. “Australia are better than Qatar,” he said after India’s 0-3 defeat to the reigning Asian Cup champions here on Tuesday.

India start on January 13. Uzbekistan, who came from behind to hold Iran 2-2 on Tuesday, are up next on January 18. They have forced draws against Mexico and Venezuela and beaten China and Vietnam this year. For the Asian Cup, Uzbekistan will be preparing for six weeks, said Stimac. India end the group league against Syria on January 24. This is the first time India have qualified for two consecutive Asian Cup finals.

“So, let’s stop talking about Asian Cup. We didn’t get what we wanted. I was very clear. You give me time and I might provide results. Without the time, do not ask about results,” said Stimac, speaking inside a changing room at Kalinga Stadium that was the press conference area.

“We are going to fight, definitely, leave everything on the pitch…I will go there with pride to represent India and we are going to try to do everything (to get a good result).”

But the World Cup qualifiers remain the most important competition now. “Let’s stay on earth. We will seek points from Afghanistan and Kuwait games and then we will see. I need to make sure that we get enough points in our group in the World Cup qualifiers so that we have five-six home games in the third round. That will be a huge benefit for Indian football.”

If India, who have never gone that far, make the third round, they will be assured of five home games. After two games, India have three points and are third behind Kuwait on goal difference. On six points, Qatar are first with Afghanistan, who have lost both games, fourth. The top two teams from each group will make the third round.

India will need to finalise the list of 23 players 15 days before the game against Australia. Central midfielders Jeakson Singh and Glan Martins, central defender Anwar Ali and forward Manvir Singh are expected to be fit by then and with Stimac explaining that the national team shirt isn’t going to go to anyone who has had a couple of games in ISL, it is unlikely there will be surprises in the squad.

Stimac said he had used the qualifiers against Kuwait and Qatar to see if some players would make the Asian Cup shortlist. Left-back Subhasish Bose, midfielders Suresh Wangjam and Lalengmawia Ralte and central defender Rahul Bheke have confirmed their positions, he said.

Udanta Singh has not. “We have been carrying Udanta with us for a long time and have been expecting a lot but not getting enough. Same was today, I am sorry to say. Bur we don’t have time to wait for some players. Udanta will need to go back to his club and prove to everyone in the country that he deserves the national team shirt again,” said Stimac.

Since his debut in 2016, Singh, 27, has played 48 times for India mostly as right-side midfielder. He didn’t play against Kuwait and was replaced at half-time on Tuesday. As per Transfermarkt, he has two goals and three assists for India.

“I love the boy and my biggest hopes in big competitions were Ashique (Kuruniyan) and Udanta. Because they have enormous speed, energy and endurance. But if you don’t push yourself everyday no good things will happen. And we are not the team which can carry people who are not improving… on a yearly basis at least,” said Stimac.

Kuruniyan is ruled out of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Stimac said players have been told what they need to do before the ISL break. “What they are doing in ISL is enough for ISL and not the national team. I want more work, more hunger and more sacrifices.”

For Udanta that could mean, more runs behind the backline instead of waiting for the ball at his feet, using space between full backs and centre-backs in addition to increasing the accuracy of his deliveries. He has five games to do it. Having moved to FC Goa this term after 11 seasons and 201 games for Bengaluru FC (22 goals and 22 assists, according to Transfermarkt), he is with Manolo Marquez, a coach who has forged a reputation for improving Indian players.

Catch all the Latest Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON