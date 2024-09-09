Intercontinental Cup: Syria champions, India finish last after loss

Kolkata: Looking for positives in a 0-3 defeat is not easy but Manolo Marquez was right that India deserved something from a second-half show against Syria who, as a consequence of Monday’s victory, bagged the Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad with an all-win record. India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte in action during the Intercontinental Cup match against Syria in Hyderabad on Monday. (Shibu Preman)

India are still looking for their first win of the year but based on how they tested goalkeeper Elias Hadaya, the head coach’s assertion, “we can score and we will score” in the era after Sunil Chhetri sounded more convincing than it would have from a team that finished last.

“Their goalkeeper saved two-three very difficult shots and made one mistake,” said Marquez. The “mistake” came when Hadaya palmed a Liston Colaco drive from range into the horizontal. Colaco had spread his arms wide thinking he had made it 1-2, three minutes into added time, only to see the ball bounce back into play and into the goalie’s arms. A little over two minutes later, it was 3-0.

It could have been that inside the first quarter. Mahmoud Alaswad’s outstep had fetched a goal in the seventh minute after which Syria could have scored twice more. If they didn’t, it was because Alaa Aldin’s shot arced into the horizontal and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had to get big to deny Mohammed Osman.

Then, with only Sandhu to beat, Aldin shot out after being found by a smart pass from Daleho Irandust. Twenty minutes in when not being sliced from the side, mainly left, India were being carved through the middle. Alaswad’s goal too came because India were hesitant to clear the lines after left-back Subhasish Bose was caught out high on the pitch.

“I was very angry after the first half. I do not like teams that are scared,” said Marquez.

Like against Syria in the Asian Cup last January, India were outmuscled. Like in Doha again, Sandhu had kept India in the game with reflex saves. Till the 76th minute when Irandust’s snap shot went under him.

By the 25th minute, India had zero shots to Syria’s five. Around that time, Nandhakumar Sekar wanted to take a quick throw but found no one, the grimace on the wide midfielder’s face caught on television saying it all.

Lallianzuala Chhangte’s header was wayward but it was also the first sign that India looked like they were aware that this was a must-win match if they had to retain the title won with some swagger last year. That was in the 28th minute. Two minutes later, Sahal Abdul Samad pressed, found Chhangte, got the ball back and shot into Hadaya.

Ashish Rai replacing Nikhil Poojary gave India speed and strength on the right and Lalengmawia Ralte coming in for Suresh Wangjam plugged the gap in midfield. Rai, Manvir Singh and Chhangte combined in the 47th but Emilio Amor’s interception showed how sharp Syria could be in such situations. Proof of that came again when Samad found Chhangte and Moaiad Alkhouli slid in to block. Sandwiched between those efforts was a Chhangte shot and later one from Edmund Lalrindika that Hadaya saved.

But as it happens with teams superior in technique and skill, Syria reeled India in. India, who made seven changes from the game against Mauritius, were hit on the break when Irandust cut in and found just enough gap between Rahul Bheke and Anwar Ali, playing his first match since June 11, to catch Sandhu by surprise.

“They are very dangerous in counter-attacks, a good team,” said Marquez. Syria, with a raft of players in Europe and South America, ended stronger with Sabagg making it 3-0, getting to the end of Mahmoud Al Mawas’s ball when the clock showed 90+5.