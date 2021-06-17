Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 Highlights: Netherlands qualify for last 16 after beating Austria 2-0
Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Netherlands and Austria.
Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Netherlands and Austria.(AP)

Euro 2020 Highlights: Netherlands qualify for last 16 after beating Austria 2-0

  • Euro 2020 Highlights: Frank de Boer's side have qualified for the last 16 after defeating Austria 2-0. The match between Austria and Ukraine will decide who comes out as the second team from Group C. Follow updates of the Netherlands vs Austria match.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:35 AM IST

Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2020 Highlights: Netherlands have won Group C and qualified for the last 16 after beating Austria 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Memphis Depay scored a penalty in the 11th minute to give the Netherlands the lead in the first half. Then, Denzel Dumfries scored his second goal of Euro 2020 to make it 2-0. Dutch held onto the lead to qualify for the next stage.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 18, 2021 02:21 AM IST

    FULL TIME - Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    The Netherlands have become the second team to qualify for the last 16 after beating Austria 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

  • JUN 18, 2021 02:18 AM IST

    90' Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    De Ligt is struggling with cramps late in the match and he is off the pitch.

  • JUN 18, 2021 02:13 AM IST

    84' Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    Chance for Austria. They have their first effort on target as Karim Onisiwo heads it into the hands of Maarten Stekelenburg.

  • JUN 18, 2021 02:09 AM IST

    80' Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    Finally, David Alaba gets into the game as hits a good strike towards the goal. But it went just wide of the goal.

  • JUN 18, 2021 02:02 AM IST

    74' Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    Gravenberch comes on from the substitute bench to replace de Roon. 4th change for Netherlands.

  • JUN 18, 2021 01:59 AM IST

    71' Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    Austria could have made it 2-1 but the ball went agonizingly wide of the post from a Schlager header.

  • JUN 18, 2021 01:58 AM IST

    Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    What a lovely piece of play by the Dutch as three players combined to make it 2-0 for Netherlands. Dumfries is on a roll at this tournament.

  • JUN 18, 2021 01:54 AM IST

    67' Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    Denzel Dumfries has scored his second goal of the tournament.

  • JUN 18, 2021 01:52 AM IST

    63' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Triple change for Netherlands. Blind goes off for Ake, Malen replaces Weghorst, Wijndal comes on for van van Aanholt.

  • JUN 18, 2021 01:49 AM IST

    60' WHAT A SAVE! Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Daniel Bachmann with an exceptional save for Austria as he saves a certain goal. Weghorst headed it towards goal from the corner but Bachmann saved Austria.

  • JUN 18, 2021 01:42 AM IST

    53' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Even though the Dutch are getting most of the ball and are creating better opportunities but quality in the last bit of play is missing.

  • JUN 18, 2021 01:35 AM IST

    Euro 2020: Second-half begins

    The second half has begun with Netherlands leading Austria 1-0.

  • JUN 18, 2021 01:17 AM IST

    Halftime- Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    It is a slender advantage for the Netherlands at halftime. Memphis Depay scored the only goal through a penalty in 11th minute.

  • JUN 18, 2021 01:15 AM IST

    44' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Depay had another chance to curl it inside the goal but his shot struck a defender.

  • JUN 18, 2021 01:11 AM IST

    39' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Depay had the chance to make 2 for the Netherlands. Wout Weghorst squared it off for Depay but he missed a sitter in front of goal.

  • JUN 18, 2021 01:06 AM IST

    34' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Martin Hinteregger hit a bullet towards the Netherlands' goal but it did not trouble Maarten Stekelenburg.

  • JUN 18, 2021 01:03 AM IST

    29' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Austrian attackers are getting into groove. They have some space behind the midfielders to maneuver. Marten de Roon gets a yellow card for a challenge on Marcel Sabitzer.

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:54 AM IST

    22' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Dutch players are pressing hard for the ball and are not giving an inch to the Austrian players to move forward. Depay had a shot on goal but it was wide.

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:48 AM IST

    16' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Netherlands are looking threatening, they are constantly getting behind defenders but just need the final pass or delivery to finish off.

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:41 AM IST

    11' GOAL! Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Memphis Depays scores the penalty for Netherlands. He fires a bullet in the bottom-right corner.

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:40 AM IST

    7' PENALTY! Netherlands 0-0 Austria

    Denzel Dumfries is again the man to provide the spark for the Dutch. He gets the penalty for Netherlands after a VAR review.

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:38 AM IST

    7' Netherlands 0-0 Austria

    Netherlands have most of the possession in the early part of the first 10 minutes. Dutch players are requesting for a penalty.

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:30 AM IST

    Match begins

    Austria have the ball to begin the match.

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:21 AM IST

    FIFA President is watching the match

    Gianni Infantino is present at the Johan Cruyff Arena to watch the Euro 2020 match.

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:13 AM IST

    Arnautovic misses out

    Marko Arnautovic is suspended for the match for insulting another player in the Austria's 3-1 victory over North Macedonia.

  • JUN 18, 2021 12:05 AM IST

    de Ligt is back

    Matthijs de Ligt replaces Jurrien Timber in the team. Wout Weghorst and Memphis Depay to lead the attack for Netherlands.

  • JUN 17, 2021 11:58 PM IST

    Netherlands Playing XI

    Maarten Stekelenburg; Patrick van Aanholt, Daley Blind, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt; Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (captain); Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

  • JUN 17, 2021 11:58 PM IST

    Austria Playing XI

    Daniel Bachmann; Andreas Ulmer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (captain), Stefan Lainer; Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Michael Gregoritsch

  • JUN 17, 2021 11:40 PM IST

    Netherlands vs Austria - LIVE UPDATES

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Euro 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their second goal with Donyell Malen and Owen Wijndal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their second goal with Donyell Malen and Owen Wijndal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: Depay, Dumfries score as Netherlands qualify for last 16

AP |
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:47 AM IST
  • Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored a goal in each half as the Dutch comfortably beat Austria 2-0 Thursday to advance to the round of 16 at the European Championship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020, Netherlands vs Austria: Action in pictures

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:29 AM IST
  • Netherlands have won Group C and qualified for the last 16 after beating Austria 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Memphis Depay scored a penalty in the 11th minute to give the Netherlands the lead in the first half. Then, Denzel Dumfries scored his second goal of Euro 2020 to make it 2-0. Dutch held onto the lead to qualify for the next stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Denmark's Simon Kjaer, left, and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku clap hands as the Belgium's team pays tribute to Denmark's Christian Eriksen.(AP)
Denmark's Simon Kjaer, left, and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku clap hands as the Belgium's team pays tribute to Denmark's Christian Eriksen.(AP)
football

Euro 2020, Denmark vs Belgium: Action in pictures

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:16 AM IST
  • Kevin de Bruyne and Thorgan Hazard scored in the second half as Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 to qualify for the last 16. Yussuf Poulsen gave Denmark the lead in the 2nd minute. Denmark looked the better side in the first half with the majority of chances going to them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal with Thorgan Hazard.(Pool via REUTERS)
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal with Thorgan Hazard.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: De Bruyne enters to spare Belgium’s blushes against Denmark

Reuters | , Copenhagen
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:07 AM IST
De Bruyne had sat out last weekend's opening game for the top-ranked Belgians, recovering from a double facial fracture as his teammates romped past Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Netherlands and Austria.(AP)
Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Netherlands and Austria.(AP)
football

Euro 2020 Highlights: Netherlands qualify for last 16 after beating Austria 2-0

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:35 AM IST
  • Euro 2020 Highlights: Frank de Boer's side have qualified for the last 16 after defeating Austria 2-0. The match between Austria and Ukraine will decide who comes out as the second team from Group C. Follow updates of the Netherlands vs Austria match.
READ FULL STORY
Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Belgium - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 17, 2021 Denmark fans react after the ball is kicked out in the 10th minute of the match to applaud Denmark's Christian Eriksen who remains in hospital after collapsing during the match between Denmark and Finland last Saturday.(Pool via REUTERS)
Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Belgium - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 17, 2021 Denmark fans react after the ball is kicked out in the 10th minute of the match to applaud Denmark's Christian Eriksen who remains in hospital after collapsing during the match between Denmark and Finland last Saturday.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Play halted for Eriksen tribute during Denmark-Belgium Euro 2020 game

AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 09:56 PM IST
  • Belgium stopped play after the clock hit 10 minutes as the 25,000 fans at Parken Stadium rose to applaud Eriksen. The midfielder wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark’s national team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France's Kingsley Coman(AP)
France's Kingsley Coman(AP)
football

France's Coman leaves Euro 2020 squad to attend birth of child

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Coman, 25, was an unused substitute in France's 1-0 win over Germany in their Group F opener on Tuesday. They next take on Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euro 2020 - Group C - Ukraine v North Macedonia - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - June 17, 2021 Ukraine players celebrate after the match(Pool via REUTERS)
Euro 2020 - Group C - Ukraine v North Macedonia - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - June 17, 2021 Ukraine players celebrate after the match(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Ukraine gets first win, beat North Macedonia 2-1 at Euro 2020

AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 08:44 PM IST
  • Yarmolenko netted from close range in 29th minute after Oleksandr Karavaev’s flick from a corner. He then released Yaremchuk on the right flank five minutes later to double the lead with a low shot past onrushing goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - Ukraine v North Macedonia - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - June 17, 2021 Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - Ukraine v North Macedonia - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - June 17, 2021 Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: Ukraine vs North Macedonia - Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 in an important Group C encounter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, number 7, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal.(AP)
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, number 7, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal.(AP)
football

Euro 2020 Highlights: Belgium qualify for last 16 after win over Denmark

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights: Belgium beat Denmark 2-1 to sail into the last 16 of the European Championships. Follow updates of Denmark vs Belgium match.
READ FULL STORY
Netherlands' Patrick van Aanholt with teammates during training.(REUTERS)
Netherlands' Patrick van Aanholt with teammates during training.(REUTERS)
football

Netherlands vs Austria, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Netherlands and Austria.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italy's midfielder Manuel Locatelli celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match against Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. (AFP) Exclusive
Italy's midfielder Manuel Locatelli celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match against Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. (AFP)
football

Euro 2020: Sassuolo’s help in the rise of Manuel Locatelli

By Bhargab Sarmah, Guwahati
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Created the first goal with club mate Berardi and scored another as Italy make next round with easy 3-0 win against Switzerland
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles as he said 'Agua' (Portuguese for water), urging people to drink water instead, at his press conference on Monday.(Reuters Photo.)
Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles as he said 'Agua' (Portuguese for water), urging people to drink water instead, at his press conference on Monday.(Reuters Photo.)
football

UEFA asks Euro 2020 teams to stop removing sponsor bottles

AP | , Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli all removed sponsor bottles away from the view of cameras when taking their seats at this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Belgium's Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku during training(REUTERS)
Belgium's Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku during training(REUTERS)
football

Denmark vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Denmark vs Belgium UEFA Euro 2020: Let's have a look at the squad of both team ahead of the Group B game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italy's midfielder Manuel Locatelli (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Italy and Switzerland. (AFP)
Italy's midfielder Manuel Locatelli (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Italy and Switzerland. (AFP)
football

Euro 2020: Unexpected Italy hero Locatelli leaves Mancini with welcome conundrum

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Of all the talented youngsters in Roberto Mancini's side, Locatelli has benefited most from Euro 2020 being postponed by a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.