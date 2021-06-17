Euro 2020 Highlights: Netherlands qualify for last 16 after beating Austria 2-0
- Euro 2020 Highlights: Frank de Boer's side have qualified for the last 16 after defeating Austria 2-0. The match between Austria and Ukraine will decide who comes out as the second team from Group C. Follow updates of the Netherlands vs Austria match.
Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2020 Highlights: Netherlands have won Group C and qualified for the last 16 after beating Austria 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Memphis Depay scored a penalty in the 11th minute to give the Netherlands the lead in the first half. Then, Denzel Dumfries scored his second goal of Euro 2020 to make it 2-0. Dutch held onto the lead to qualify for the next stage.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 18, 2021 02:21 AM IST
FULL TIME - Netherlands 2-0 Austria
The Netherlands have become the second team to qualify for the last 16 after beating Austria 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
-
JUN 18, 2021 02:18 AM IST
90' Netherlands 2-0 Austria
De Ligt is struggling with cramps late in the match and he is off the pitch.
-
JUN 18, 2021 02:13 AM IST
84' Netherlands 2-0 Austria
Chance for Austria. They have their first effort on target as Karim Onisiwo heads it into the hands of Maarten Stekelenburg.
-
JUN 18, 2021 02:09 AM IST
80' Netherlands 2-0 Austria
Finally, David Alaba gets into the game as hits a good strike towards the goal. But it went just wide of the goal.
-
JUN 18, 2021 02:02 AM IST
74' Netherlands 2-0 Austria
Gravenberch comes on from the substitute bench to replace de Roon. 4th change for Netherlands.
-
JUN 18, 2021 01:59 AM IST
71' Netherlands 2-0 Austria
Austria could have made it 2-1 but the ball went agonizingly wide of the post from a Schlager header.
-
JUN 18, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Netherlands 2-0 Austria
What a lovely piece of play by the Dutch as three players combined to make it 2-0 for Netherlands. Dumfries is on a roll at this tournament.
-
JUN 18, 2021 01:54 AM IST
67' Netherlands 2-0 Austria
Denzel Dumfries has scored his second goal of the tournament.
-
JUN 18, 2021 01:52 AM IST
63' Netherlands 1-0 Austria
Triple change for Netherlands. Blind goes off for Ake, Malen replaces Weghorst, Wijndal comes on for van van Aanholt.
-
JUN 18, 2021 01:49 AM IST
60' WHAT A SAVE! Netherlands 1-0 Austria
Daniel Bachmann with an exceptional save for Austria as he saves a certain goal. Weghorst headed it towards goal from the corner but Bachmann saved Austria.
-
JUN 18, 2021 01:42 AM IST
53' Netherlands 1-0 Austria
Even though the Dutch are getting most of the ball and are creating better opportunities but quality in the last bit of play is missing.
-
JUN 18, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Euro 2020: Second-half begins
The second half has begun with Netherlands leading Austria 1-0.
-
JUN 18, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Halftime- Netherlands 1-0 Austria
It is a slender advantage for the Netherlands at halftime. Memphis Depay scored the only goal through a penalty in 11th minute.
-
JUN 18, 2021 01:15 AM IST
44' Netherlands 1-0 Austria
Depay had another chance to curl it inside the goal but his shot struck a defender.
-
JUN 18, 2021 01:11 AM IST
39' Netherlands 1-0 Austria
Depay had the chance to make 2 for the Netherlands. Wout Weghorst squared it off for Depay but he missed a sitter in front of goal.
-
JUN 18, 2021 01:06 AM IST
34' Netherlands 1-0 Austria
Martin Hinteregger hit a bullet towards the Netherlands' goal but it did not trouble Maarten Stekelenburg.
-
JUN 18, 2021 01:03 AM IST
29' Netherlands 1-0 Austria
Austrian attackers are getting into groove. They have some space behind the midfielders to maneuver. Marten de Roon gets a yellow card for a challenge on Marcel Sabitzer.
-
JUN 18, 2021 12:54 AM IST
22' Netherlands 1-0 Austria
Dutch players are pressing hard for the ball and are not giving an inch to the Austrian players to move forward. Depay had a shot on goal but it was wide.
-
JUN 18, 2021 12:48 AM IST
16' Netherlands 1-0 Austria
Netherlands are looking threatening, they are constantly getting behind defenders but just need the final pass or delivery to finish off.
-
JUN 18, 2021 12:41 AM IST
11' GOAL! Netherlands 1-0 Austria
Memphis Depays scores the penalty for Netherlands. He fires a bullet in the bottom-right corner.
-
JUN 18, 2021 12:40 AM IST
7' PENALTY! Netherlands 0-0 Austria
Denzel Dumfries is again the man to provide the spark for the Dutch. He gets the penalty for Netherlands after a VAR review.
-
JUN 18, 2021 12:38 AM IST
7' Netherlands 0-0 Austria
Netherlands have most of the possession in the early part of the first 10 minutes. Dutch players are requesting for a penalty.
-
JUN 18, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Match begins
Austria have the ball to begin the match.
-
JUN 18, 2021 12:21 AM IST
FIFA President is watching the match
Gianni Infantino is present at the Johan Cruyff Arena to watch the Euro 2020 match.
-
JUN 18, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Arnautovic misses out
Marko Arnautovic is suspended for the match for insulting another player in the Austria's 3-1 victory over North Macedonia.
-
JUN 18, 2021 12:05 AM IST
de Ligt is back
Matthijs de Ligt replaces Jurrien Timber in the team. Wout Weghorst and Memphis Depay to lead the attack for Netherlands.
-
JUN 17, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Netherlands Playing XI
Maarten Stekelenburg; Patrick van Aanholt, Daley Blind, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt; Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (captain); Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst
-
JUN 17, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Austria Playing XI
Daniel Bachmann; Andreas Ulmer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (captain), Stefan Lainer; Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Michael Gregoritsch
-
JUN 17, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Netherlands vs Austria - LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Euro 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria.
