Euro 2020 Highlights: Netherlands qualify for last 16 after beating Austria 2-0

Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2020 Highlights: Netherlands have won Group C and qualified for the last 16 after beating Austria 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Memphis Depay scored a penalty in the 11th minute to give the Netherlands the lead in the first half. Then, Denzel Dumfries scored his second goal of Euro 2020 to make it 2-0. Dutch held onto the lead to qualify for the next stage.

