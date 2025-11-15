Nick Woltemade scored a brace to send a sluggish Germany past Luxembourg 2-0 away and within touching distance of direct World Cup qualification on Friday. Woltemade sends Germany past Luxembourg in World Cup qualifier

Both of Woltemade's goals came after halftime, with Germany struggling against their underdog opponents, ranked 97th in the world.

The victory puts Germany on track to qualify directly for next year's tournament in North America.

Germany are level on points but ahead on goal difference of second-placed Slovakia, who beat Northern Ireland 1-0 at home in the parallel fixture.

The top two face off in Leipzig on Monday in the final group stage match, with Germany guaranteed direct qualification by avoiding defeat.

Before the match, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann backed Woltemade to be decisive and the big Newcastle striker made the difference for the visitors.

After scoring the only goal in a win over Northern Ireland in October, his first in international football, the 1.98-metre-tall Woltemade delivered again for a Germany side missing attackers Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Niclas Fuellkrug, Tim Kleindienst and Karim Adeyemi.

A Germany return failed to spark Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz, who blasted over the bar in the opening half and struggled to make an impact on the game.

Without a point from their opening four group stage fixtures, Luxembourg had the better chances in the opening half while injury-hit Germany lacked fluency.

Home winger Daniel Sinani chopped just wide with 21 minutes gone and forced a desperation save from a corner on the half-hour mark.

A visibly frustrated Nagelsmann stormed down the tunnel at half-time and his side reacted early in the second half, Woltemade breaking through four minutes after the break.

Leroy Sane, playing his first match for Germany since moving to Galatasaray in the summer, cut a pinpoint cross into Woltemade's path from the right, and the Newcastle striker tapped home.

Sane was key in Woltemade's second with 69 minutes gone, sending the ball centrally from the right to Ridle Baku, who slid the ball for Woltemade to slice home.

Substitute Felix Nmecha had a long-range effort tipped over the post in stoppage time.

