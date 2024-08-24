Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan calls it a day

After a nearly two-decade-long sporting career that included being adjudged the Player of the Tournament when India won the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and leading the Indian cricket ODI and T20 teams in 2021, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket today. Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan

The 38-year-old left-handed opener, who also holds the world record for the fastest Test century on debutant, spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times, following the announcement on his social media.

“After spending half of my life playing cricket, I feel immense gratitude at this point at having received such love from my fans all these years. It’s an emotional moment,” he said.

Asked if he has a particular favourite among his cricketing milestones that includes an impressive ODI average of 44.11, he recalls his ‘dream Test debut’ where he scored 187 runs against Australia in 2013 at Mohali.

“I used to manifest making records much before the term 'manifestation’ became trendy. But in my very first international Test match, when I hit a century in 85 balls, I had no clue that I had broken a world record. I was simply happy that my position in the Indian team had become certain,” he laughed.

The innings that’s closest to his heart, however, remains the one at the Oval in the 2019 ODI World Cup against Australia, when a fast ball at 150 kmph by Pat Cummins hit him on the hand and broke his thumb.

“I was playing on 25 when that happened. I just downed a painkiller and continued batting. I made 117 of 109 balls in that innings and was the Player of the Match,” he proudly added.

Dhawan’s stint in the IPL also helped him build a big fan following. He played for Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai and finally finished with the Punjab Kings.

“I thoroughly enjoyed all my IPL stints. But the best, of course, was winning the IPL trophy in 2016 for Sunrisers Hyderabad by beating RCB in the finals. My partnership with the Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, was memorable.”

The Arjuna Awardee cricketer, who has since ventured into entrepreneurial endeavors including setting up a $75 million Sports Technology Fund, hosting a celebrity talk show, acting in the 2022 Hindi film Double XL, and now owning a team in the Delhi Premier League, says he has no specific plans for what’s next after retirement.

“There’s so much happening. I’d rather go with the flow. I just know that whatever I do will be a level above where I’ve already reached.”