ACT hockey: India down Japan 5-1 for second straight win

Having scored two goals in the first three minutes, it was evident that it was going to be a walk in the park for the Indian men’s hockey team in their Asian Champions Trophy match against Japan on Monday. Indian hockey team beat Japan 5-1 (Hockey India)

A brace from Sukhjeet Singh (2nd and 60th) and a goal apiece by Abhishek (3rd), Sanjay (17th) and Uttam Singh (54th) took the defending champions to their second straight win, a 5-1 hammering of Japan, after they defeated hosts China 3-0 a day earlier in Hulunbuir City, China.

Kazumasa Matsumoto (41st) scored the lone goal for Japan. India are atop the six-team standings with six points from two games.

World No.5 India were the dominant team at the Moqi Training Base as they played most of the game in the Japanese half. The Paris Olympic bronze medallists were quick to get going with a brilliant goal by Sukhjeet Singh. Sanjay, from the right side of the circle, scooped in a cross that was deflected in by Sukhjeet.

India forwards doubled the lead the next minute when Abhishek dribbled past multiple Japanese defenders and rounded goalkeeper Takumi Kitagawa to score.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter with India converting their first penalty corner (PC). Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, the primary drag-flicker, didn’t take the PC, instead giving the chance to Sanjay, who converted via a deflection.

With a 3-0 lead, India were in a comfortable position as Japan, who drew 5-all with Korea on Sunday, tried to shake off early nerves and bounce back. They forced a PC in the 21st minute but the flick was blocked by India’s rushers, enabling the team to launch a quick counterattack.

Attacking from the right, Jugraj Singh got a nice turn to win a free hit. After a flurry of swift short passes, India’s forwards missed the goal by inches.

Returning from the 10-minute half-time break, India looked to keep up the momentum and played patiently to launch their first attack in the third quarter, but Japan did well to win the ball back.

A structured attack finally helped them score a field goal when Matsumoto caught the Indian defenders napping as he pushed the ball past India goalie Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

India had a brilliant chance of restore the lead as vice-captain Vivek Sagar Prasad missed a brilliant opportunity, missing the chance of scoring by inches. A fourth goal eventually did come thanks to solid stick work from Jarmanpreet, who assisted Uttam from the baseline to convert a fine field goal.

Sukhjeet added another in the final minute after an assist by Player-of-the-Match Abhishek. “It was a complete team effort. We stuck to the basics. We produced a good attack and ensured we were on target,” said Abhishek.

India had 27 circle penetrations to Japan’s 11 and converted one of their two PC opportunities. Japan, on the other hand, failed to convert all three short corner chances.

Pakistan drew 2-2 against South Korea and China beat Malaysia 4-2. India next play Malasia on Wednesday in a repeat of last edition’s final.