ACT hockey: Raj Kumar hits hat-trick as India pummel Malaysia, enter semis

Raj Kumar Pal was nothing short of brilliant at the Paris Olympics. His malleable wrists, quick feet and peripheral vision made him a hero that helped the Indian men’s hockey team claim a bronze last month. India beat Malaysia 8-1 on Wednesday. (Hockey India)

But there was one thing missing for the 26-year-old in the French capital — goals. The attacking midfielder made up for it on Wednesday, scoring his first international hat-trick to help defending champions India pummel Malaysia 8-1 to continue their winning run in the Asian Champions Trophy at Hulunbuir City, China.

This was India’s third win on the trot after beating hosts China 3-0 and Japan 5-1 to become the first outfit to qualify for the semi-finals of the six-team tournament after logging nine points.

Besides Raj Kumar (3rd, 25th, 33rd), Araijeet Singh Hundal (6th, 39th) scored a brace while Jugraj Singh (7th), captain Harmanpreet Singh (22nd) and Uttam Singh (40th) scored a goal each at the Moqi Training Base. Akhimullah Anuar (34th) scored Malaysia’s only goal.

“We want to go all through in every game, we have to win every game, that is what we plan in team meetings. We are here to win. Personally, the last two games were not up to mark, but I’m really happy that I scored today. I am getting my confidence back day by day, and I will do much better for India in the upcoming games,” said Player-of-the-Match Araijeet.

Riding on the momentum of the previous two wins, India started aggressively, pushing Malaysia on the back foot and scoring three goals in the opening seven minutes. The first came from Raj Kumar – he hails from Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh – who showed remarkable stickwork.

The second came from Araijeet, who found the top corner of the far post from an acute angle, shooting past the left shoulder of Malaysia goalie Mat Deris Zaimi. Jugraj’s powerful drag-flick made it 3-0 in the first quarter.

Malaysia took time to settle down. They survived multiple penalty corners (PC) in the following minutes but earned their first early in the second quarter. Suraj Karkera, who has taken retired PR Sreejesh’s place in the team, though made an easy save.

India continued to make attacking forays, earning a series of PCs with the last one converted by Harmanpreet. Raj Kumar made it 5-0, converting a rebound off Zaimi after a shot by Uttam.

The third quarter too saw India mount relentless attacks. Raj Kumar went on to complete his hat-trick as he scored off a rebound from Malaysia goalkeeper Adrian Albert, who had blocked Vivek Sagar Prasad’s initial shot. Meanwhile, Malaysia sneaked into India’s circle and pulled a goal back through Akhimullah.

India went on to add two more goals, Hundal scoring his second and Uttam slotting in after a chaotic PC, ending the third quarter 8-1 up.

It was a quiet final quarter as India slowed their tempo and Malaysia couldn’t capitalise on their opportunities.

Pakistan beat Japan 2-1 while South Korea defeated hosts China 3-2.

India will face South Korea in their fourth match on Thursday.