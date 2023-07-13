Ranchi likely to host Women's Asian Champions Trophy

While India will host the men’s Asian Champions Trophy for the first time – in Chennai next month, Ranchi is likely to host the women’s version of the tournament in October-November. The Indian Women's Hockey team.(Hockey India)

“Ranchi will most likely host the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy around October-November after the conclusion of the Asian Games,” a Hockey India (HI) official said on condition of anonymity.

The men’s tournament will be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai from August 3 to 12 with defending champions South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China featuring in the six-team event alongside the hosts. This is the first time the continental tournament will be held in the country. India have won the event thrice (2011, 2016, 2018) out of six editions.

The Indian women’s hockey team on the other hand has won the event only once (2016) out of six editions. If Ranchi hosts the event, it will also be the first time the women’s tournament will be held in India.

Visas for Pakistan team

Whenever a Pakistani player or team visits India for a competition, visa is always a bone of contention. However, HI officials said that the Pakistan team will be travelling to Chennai for the tournament without any issue.

"Whenever multi-national tournaments take place, be it the World Cups, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships etc. the government gives visas to all participating countries," sports minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday while unveiling the Asian Champions Trophy at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

