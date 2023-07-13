Home / Sports / Hockey / Ranchi likely to host Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Ranchi likely to host Women's Asian Champions Trophy

BySandip Sikdar, New Delhi
Jul 13, 2023 07:51 PM IST

The Indian women’s hockey team has won the event only once (2016) out of six editions.

While India will host the men’s Asian Champions Trophy for the first time – in Chennai next month, Ranchi is likely to host the women’s version of the tournament in October-November.

The Indian Women's Hockey team.(Hockey India)
The Indian Women's Hockey team.(Hockey India)

“Ranchi will most likely host the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy around October-November after the conclusion of the Asian Games,” a Hockey India (HI) official said on condition of anonymity.

The men’s tournament will be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai from August 3 to 12 with defending champions South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China featuring in the six-team event alongside the hosts. This is the first time the continental tournament will be held in the country. India have won the event thrice (2011, 2016, 2018) out of six editions.

The Indian women’s hockey team on the other hand has won the event only once (2016) out of six editions. If Ranchi hosts the event, it will also be the first time the women’s tournament will be held in India.

Visas for Pakistan team

Whenever a Pakistani player or team visits India for a competition, visa is always a bone of contention. However, HI officials said that the Pakistan team will be travelling to Chennai for the tournament without any issue.

"Whenever multi-national tournaments take place, be it the World Cups, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships etc. the government gives visas to all participating countries," sports minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday while unveiling the Asian Champions Trophy at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sandip Sikdar

    From badminton to cricket, Sandip Sikdar writes on many sporting disciplines. He has the experience of working in digital, news agency as well as print organisations. Motorsport remains his first love.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out