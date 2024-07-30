 Amit Panghal's Olympic campaign ends with loss to Chinyemba | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amit Panghal's Olympic campaign ends with loss to Chinyemba

PTI |
Jul 30, 2024 09:05 PM IST

Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, was put under pressure by the sprightly Zambian, the reigning African Games champion.

Former world number one boxer Amit Panghal bowed out of the Paris Olympics with a 1-4 loss to Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the 51kg pre-quarterfinal bout here on Tuesday.

Villepinte: Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia (red) and Amit Panghal of India (blue) in action during their Men's 51kg round of 16 bout of the Boxing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games(EPA-EFE)
Villepinte: Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia (red) and Amit Panghal of India (blue) in action during their Men's 51kg round of 16 bout of the Boxing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games(EPA-EFE)

The Indian boxer had got an opening round bye.

Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, was put under pressure by the sprightly Zambian, the reigning African Games champion, in the opening round itself.

The Indian paid for his defensive approach as the third seeded Chinyemba assumed the role of the aggressor in the opening three minutes.

Trailing on three cards, Panghal attacked from the get go but had trouble connecting his punches as Chinyemba took the second round 3-2.

In the final three minutes, both boxers were involved in big exchanges with Panghal trying to apply pressure.

But the Indian, who had made a similar exit in the Tokyo Olympics, was not able to impress any of the judges.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 / Amit Panghal's Olympic campaign ends with loss to Chinyemba
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On