Confident we will be on the podium, with a different colour medal, writes Ashok Kumar

Back in the 1972 Olympics, we had defeated Australia 3-1 with our fullback Mukhbain Singh scoring all three goals from penalty corners (PC). Our forwards – me, our skipper Harbinder Singh, BP Govinda and MP Ganesh had done brilliantly to earn those PCs. Ashok Kumar at the Hockey India awards earlier this year. (Hockey India)

Like Australia ruled us for 52 years (at the Olympics), it was us who ruled supreme over not just Australia but others too when the game was played on natural turf. From the times of my father Dhyan Chand, from 1928 to 1972, India were dominating over them at the Olympics.

But back then, the game was primarily technical. Today too it is technical, but it is a lot more physical now. Technicalities come second. Today, the game is a lot about power where you require a lot more strength and fitness, which was not the case in our times.

When we played on grass, we didn’t count them as one of our competitors that we would lose to them. We had the confidence that we would beat them. Unka koi hauwa nahi tha (there was no hype around them) despite having a great forward like Ric Charlesworth in their team, who has become a coaching legend. And that is what happened.

The dawn of what took place in those 52 years started in Montreal 1976 when the game switched to artificial turf and we were hammered 1-6 by Australia. We had wooden sticks and leather balls which became difficult to carry on the turf as the ball used to get heavy with water. From 5.5 ounces, the ball would weigh 9-10 ounces.

A player like Surjit Singh, a fullback who was known for his hits, couldn’t hit the ball beyond 25 yards. Back then, hits were the normal form of passing, not the side passes we see today. It used to be the main shot (on grass).

But Australia had practiced on synthetic turf before 1976. We didn’t, hence the 1-6 loss. But when we played them again in 1976 the game ended in a 1-1 draw and it took a tiebreaker for them to win, meaning we had learnt a bit to play on turf in a short span of time. This despite not having equipment like graphite sticks and shoes for turf. We were just not prepared.

From 1976, we started finishing seventh, ninth and even 12th at the Olympics. We had no artificial turfs, only one each in New Delhi and Patiala. The switch to artificial turf was done to reduce the dominance of India and Pakistan which resulted in the 52 years we are talking about. Not just against Australia, but others too. Our power had ended.

We have seen India lose to Australia over the years, be it the Commonwealth Games or World Cup. They have always dominated us.

But in Paris we have a strong team including 3-4 players who are playing their last Olympics. They are using their experience and all their energies to doing well one last time. Not just against Australia but in other matches too we have been playing well. If someone is making errors, there is always somebody to rectify it.

They are playing like a team. I saw Australia get a PC and within 30 seconds India scored. Counterattacks were fantastic. Harmanpreet Singh with his timely goals in PCs, PR Sreejesh’s saves, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek and Raj Kumar Pal in the midfield, they are playing like a solid unit made of iron and steel.

The team won the hearts of all Indians who watched the match. People still remember our 1975 World Cup win. If these players win a medal, the coming generation will chant their names. The inspiration will raise another generation of players.

I am confident this team will stand on the podium with a change in the colour of the medal. At this stage all teams are strong but the mental level of the Indian players is strong.

I remember in 2021 when we won bronze, our prime minister said no matter how many medals we win, if we don’t win a medal in hockey it feels incomplete. I will never forget. That is the importance of hockey in India. We won six Olympic gold medals in a row. I don’t think that will ever be repeated.

(Ashok Kumar was part of the Indian team that beat Australia 3-1 in 1972 Munich Olympics, later claiming bronze. As told to Sandip Sikdar)