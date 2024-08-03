 Deepika Kumari loses in quarters; India's archery campaign over at Paris Olympics | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Deepika Kumari loses in quarters; India's archery campaign over at Paris Olympics

PTI |
Aug 03, 2024 06:21 PM IST

Deepika had qualified for the quarterfinals after defeating Germany's Michelle Kroppen 6-4 earlier in the day.

Veteran archer Deepika Kumari crumbed under pressure once again, suffering a 4-6 loss to Korea's Suhyeon Nam in the women's individual event quarterfinals to bring down curtains on India's campaign at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

India's Deepika Kumari reacts after a shot during the archery individual quarterfinal against South Korea's Nam Su-hyeon at Paris Olympics(AP)
India's Deepika Kumari reacts after a shot during the archery individual quarterfinal against South Korea's Nam Su-hyeon at Paris Olympics(AP)

Deepika had defeated the 19-year-old Nam in straight sets in the semifinal at the Shanghai World Cup in April en route winning a silver medal, but on Saturday the Indian stalwart could not repeat that performance.

The two archers were tied 4-4 after four sets but Nam was rewarded for her consistency as she claimed the fifth set to enter the semifinals.

Deepika, who has been criticised for her below-par show in the team event, was not consistent enough as scores of six and seven in the second and fourth sets pegged her back.

The Indian 30-year-old Indian recorded 28-26 in the first set to garner two points. She then hit a 10, 6 and 9 as Nam brought things on level terms, winning the second set 28-25.

Deepika again took a lead, winning the third set 29-28 with two 10s. The Indian then sacored 10, 7, 10 to lose the fourth set 27-29.

In the decider, Deepika scored 9, 9 and 9 to lose the fifth set after the Korean produced scores of 10, 9 and 10.

