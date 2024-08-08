India beat Spain to win hockey bronze

NEW DELHI The Indian men’s hockey team beat Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal playoff to win the nation’s fourth and first non-shooting medal from the Paris Olympics. This is the first time in 52 years that India have won successive hockey medals at the Games. India captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates a goal during their 2-1 win over Spain in the Olympics hockey bronze medal playoff in Paris on Thursday. (Hockey India-X)

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (30th and 33rd) scored India’s brace while Spanish skipper Marc Miralles (18th) scored their lone goal.

This was the first time since Moscow 1980 that the two teams were facing each other in a medal-deciding game at the Olympics. In Moscow 1980, India had won the final 4-3, their last hockey gold at the Games.

Both teams started cautiously after pushback, but India got the first opportunity early in the match after a brilliant ball by Hardik Singh almost put India 1-0 up but Sukhjeet Singh failed to connect.

Gurjant Singh had another chance just a minute later, but umpire called it foul as it was a back stick from the India forward. In a tight contest, former India captain Manpreet Singh was hurt in a scuffle before a reverse hit from skipper Harmanpreet Singh struck Gurjant flush on his head, leading him to being substituted.

India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing his final international game, made his first contribution in the match when he thwarted a Spanish attempt led by forward Jose Maria Basterra. Sreejesh was outstanding throughout.

At the start of second quarter, Spain drew first blood after skipper Marc Miralles converted from the spot in the 18th minute, after the umpire gave a stroke for a foul by Manpreet and Amit Rohidas, who was returning after a one game suspension.

Spain continued their attack as they won the first penalty corner of the match in the 20th minute. The first one was defended by Rohidas but Basterra sent the ball wide.

Unlike the previous rounds India were too cagey and not playing freely in the most important match of the tournament.

Eager to equalise, India showing a lot more character in attack, started dominating possession in the second quarter.

Spain continued their attack which almost translated into a second goal as Borja Lacalle’s shot hit the post before the third PC for Spain. Skipper Miralles took the shot but was well defended by Sreejesh.

On the counterattack, India picked up their first PC, but Harmanpreet Singh’s shot was deflected by Spanish custodian Luis Calzado. India’s attack resulted in their second PC and this time the India skipper converted with a grounded bullet that went through the legs of Alejandro Alonso less than 15 seconds from the half-time hooter.

Harmanpreet gave India the lead early in the third quarter with another grounded flick, this time to the right. It was after the team made a superb call to ask for a back stick referral, giving them their third PC.

India successfully defended a fourth Spanish PC and before getting another one which was defended by the Spanish keeper.

Another India PC ensued but Harmanpreet’s flick went straight into Jordi Bonastre’s thigh which resulted in a medical time out.

Brilliant rushing by Rohidas in all four Spanish PCs, which proved to be the difference in India’s lead. Spain equalised but the umpire called for referral as the ball had hit Marc Recasens body before going in, helping India maintain the crucial lead. India had their sixth attempt at the PC, but Harmanpreet’s flick was brilliantly saved by Calzado.

Spain earned a PC at the start of the final quarter, but Basterra hit it wide. India maintained most of the possession for the rest of the quarter to win the contest 2-1, scrambling away as Spain forced several penalty corners in the dying minutes.