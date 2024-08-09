Paris 2024: Five things to watch out for

NEW DELHI India won three medals, one after every two days, to give a brilliant start to their campaign at the Olympic Games. However, there was a long lull after that as there were six fourth place finishes. Until Thursday that is, when the Indian men’s hockey team won a bronze beating Spain in the third place playoff. India will have a chance to add to their tally on Friday too when Aman Sehrawat takes the mat. Aman Sehrawat of India in action against Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania. (REUTERS)

Here are the five things to watch out for on Friday:

Wrestling

The main discipline for India today. Aman Sehrawat will fight for bronze in men’s freestyle 57kg after losing the semi-final on Thursday. He will take on Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz. Wrestling is the only sport that has brought India medals in each of the last four Olympics. The contingent would hope Aman wins today to continue the trend.

Time: 9:45PM

Golf

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar might be tied 14th at the halfway stage at Le National Golf, but the two Indians can bounce back in Round 3 today. Three years ago, Aditi Ashok was well in bronze contention in Tokyo before suffering a heartbreak, finishing fourth.

Time: 12:30PM

Athletics

Can the Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams progress from the Round 1 heats today? Athletics will also see the finals of women’s 4x100m relay, women’s shot put, men’s 4x100m relay and women’s 400m.

Time: 2:10PM

Breaking

Today is the first of the two days of breaking that is making its debut at the Olympic Games. The end of the day will see the finals of B-Girls.

Time: 7:30PM

Football

After Spain face Germany in the women’s bronze medal playoff, it will be a big clash in the men’s final as France take on Spain.

Time: 6:30PM