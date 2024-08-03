Paris 2024: Five things to watch out for on Day 8

New Delhi: India didn’t win any medals on Friday but the contingent will look back at the day with immense pride and satisfaction thanks to some sterling badminton from Lakshya Sen who downed Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien-chen in three games to advance to the semis. India’s men’s hockey team and archery mixed team also had their slice of history, with the former beating Australia 3-2 for their first win over them at the Games in 52 years. The archery mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara became the first Indian archers to compete in the medal rounds at the Olympics, going down to the USA in the bronze medal playoff. Manu Bhaker will be in action in the 25m pistiol final on Saturday. (REUTERS)

Here are the five things to watch out for on Saturday:

Shooting: 25m pistol women’s final

Time: 1 PM

Manu Bhaker will be hoping to add to her individual 10m air pistol and mixed team bronze medals when she lines up in the 25m range on Saturday. Bhaker, the only athlete from independent India to win multiple medals at a single edition of the Games, would like to extend her dream run to her final event and cap off the Games in style.

Archery: Women’s Individual

Time: 4:30 PM

Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will be in action in the singles quarter-finals where a win will put them in the medal rounds. The duo can draw some inspiration from the mixed team pair of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara who reached the bronze medal playoff a day earlier. Deepika will meet Germany’s Michelle Kroppen while Bhajan will meet Indonesia’s Diananda Choirunisa.

Boxing: Men’s 71kg QF

Time: 00:18 AM

Nishant Dev will meet Mexico’s Marco Alvarez in the quarter-final where a win guarantees a medal. In his maiden Games, Nishant won his opener 3-2 and will be hoping to become only the second Indian male after Vijender Singh to win an Olympic medal.

Tennis: Women’s singles final

Time: 3:30 PM

Croatia’s Donna Veekic and China’s Quinwen Zheng will compete for the Olympic gold. Also slated is the men’s doubles final featuring Australia’s Matthew Ebden and John Peers and US’ Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Athletics: Men’s 100m Round 1

Time: 3:25 PM

The fastest men on the planet will begin their campaign with the first round of 100m sprint. Noah Lyles will be in action as he begins his quest to break a few Usain Bolt records.