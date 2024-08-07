Tried everything for Vinesh, nothing worked: India medical head Pardiwala

New Delhi: The medical team of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), led by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, worked through the night on Tuesday in its bid to ensure wrestler Vinesh Phogat cleared the weigh-in for Wednesday’s 50kg final at the Olympics. However, the ace wrestler was still found 100gm overweight and was disqualified, turning her dream run into the final and at least a silver medal into a haunting nightmare. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the women’s 50kg final. (PTI)

As per the rules of the world wrestling body, UWW, wrestlers are to undergo weigh-in on the morning of their bouts – twice if they reach the next day’s final – and no allowance is given. The weight of the singlet is counted as part of the bodyweight.

Vinesh, whose maintenance weight is around 55-56kg, had cleared the weigh-in on Tuesday morning but after her three victories – she started with the upset of Japanese great Yui Sasaki in the first round – she was found to be 2.7 kg over the stipulated weight. Thus started her marathon effort to somehow make it.

“Wrestlers usually participate in a weight category less than their regular weight. It gives them the advantage since they are fighting with less stronger opponents,” Pardiwala said in a video message on Wednesday following the disqualification.

“The process of weight cut prior to the weigh-in in the morning involves a calculated restriction of food and water. Besides this, the athlete needs to sweat, and the sweating needs to be done through sauna and exercise. This weight cut has the benefit of putting you in the lighter weight category but it does cause weakness and energy depletion. This is counterproductive to participation. So, most wrestlers will thereafter go for some amount of energy restoration with limited water and high-energy foods, which are usually given after the weigh-in,” Pardiwala said.

“The calculation from the nutritionist that is done is athlete-specific; Vinesh’s nutritionist felt that the usual amount that she takes is 1.5kg over the day, which gives her enough energy for the bouts. Sometimes there is also the factor of rebound weight gain following a competition.

“Vinesh had three bouts, and to prevent dehydration some amount of water had to be given. We found that her weight had increased more than normal. The coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always employed with Vinesh. This is something that has worked with her for a long period of time. He was confident this would be achieved and over the night we went ahead with the weight cut procedure. However, in the morning, we found that her weight was 100g over her weight category and hence she was disqualified.

“We tried all possible drastic measures throughout the night, including cutting her hair and shortening her clothes. Despite all of this, we couldn’t make the weight. Following disqualification, as a precautionary measure, Vinesh was administered some intravenous fluids to prevent dehydration. We got a few blood tests done just to ensure everything is fine. This process is going on at the local hospital. All her parameters are normal.”

IOA president PT Usha extended her support to Vinesh. Usha met Vinesh at the polyclinic in the Games Village and said IOA is providing the distraught wrestler all emotional support.

“WFI has filed an appeal with UWW to reconsider the decision; IOA is following it up in the strongest possible manner,” the Olympian added.