US women dominate Paris Olympics medal table for nation

The 2024 Paris Olympics showed the dominance of U.S. women athletes, who were instrumental in the nation's success. Team USA ended the Games with 40 gold medals, tying with China for the most by any nation, while leading the overall medal count with 126, far ahead of China's 91 and Great Britain's 65. 26 of the 40 U.S. gold medals were won by women, accounting for 65% of the total—a unique achievement in Olympic history. Simone Biles, in particular, strengthened her status as the most decorated gymnast in history(AP)

U.S. women excelled in both individual and team events. Stars like Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone delivered outstanding performances in gymnastics, swimming, and track and field, respectively. Biles, in particular, strengthened her status as the most decorated gymnast in history. Meanwhile, the U.S. women's basketball team, led by A’ja Wilson, secured their eighth consecutive Olympic gold, a historic milestone.

"I leaned on my defense more. And I think that's kind of what got things going, not only for myself but for my team as well," Wilson said after the win. "Once we got it rocking and rolling on the defensive end, we got more energy and smoke to us when it come to the offensive side."

The U.S. women's soccer team also won, with Mallory Swanson scoring the decisive goal in the final against Brazil, earning the team its fifth Olympic gold.

In addition to these achievements, Olivia Reeves made history by winning the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in weightlifting in 24 years. U.S. women athletes not only outperformed their male counterparts but also surpassed entire nations in their medal haul. If they were considered a separate country, U.S. women would rank third in the overall medal count.

In the final weekend of the Olympics, Jennifer Valente's victory in track cycling and the women’s basketball team’s gold contributed to the U.S.'s medal tally, allowing the nation to tie with China for the most gold medals.

The U.S. women’s achievements in Paris were a continuation of their success from the Tokyo 2020 Games, but with even greater impact. Their contributions were crucial in helping the U.S. surpass its Tokyo medal total, making Paris 2024 the most successful Olympics for the country since the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

"When it comes to showing up and showing out, I'm always going to put my money on women," Wilson said. "Because we're just phenomenal."