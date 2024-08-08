Wrestler Antim Panghal leaves Paris with team amid Olympic controversy

"Please leave me alone, I want to go back home," said a distressed Antim Panghal as she and her team boarded an Air India flight to New Delhi on Thursday evening, concluding a controversial Olympic campaign in which she was ousted in the opening round before facing the prospect of a three-year ban for alleged indiscipline. India's Antim Panghal in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 53kg wrestling match at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday(HT_PRINT)

Having lost to Turkey's Yetgil Zeynep in her opening bout, the 53kg category wrestler, who made an Olympic debut here, grabbed headlines on Wednesday after a "disciplinary breach" involving her entourage, including younger sister Nisha.

Sporting her Team India jersey, she along with four members of her team quietly did the check in at the Terminal 2C of the Charles de Gaulle Airport.

When asked to clarify on the controversy, she refused to speak and hurried pass the security check points.

One of her coaches intervened: "Woh dari hui hai baat nahin karegi (She's scared and won't talk)."

Following her 0-10 loss, Panghal allegedly gave her accreditation card to her sister and sent her to the Games Village to collect her belongings. However, she was stopped by the Village security.

By late Wednesday evening, both Panghal and her sister found themselves at the police station within the Village.

Meanwhile, Panghal's support team, consisting of coaches Bhagat Singh and Vikas, also became involved in a separate police matter.

They allegedly refused to pay the cab fare and behaved inappropriately with the driver before quickly retreating inside. The cab driver later reported the incident to the police.

"The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Panghal and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA's notice by the French authorities," an IOA statement had said.

In widely-shared video, Panghal admitted that she had to go to the police station but only for the verification of her accreditation card.

"It was not a good day for me. I lost. A lot is being spread about me, that's not true. I had high fever, and had taken permission from my coach to go to the hotel with my sister.

"I needed some some of my belongings which were in the Games Village. My sister took my card and asked the officials there if she could take my belongings. They took her to the Police Station for accreditation verification."

She also denied that her coaches were drunk and got into an altercation with a taxi driver over fare.

"My coaches had stayed back at the venue and when they wanted to come back, we booked a cab for them. My coaches did not have enough cash and due to the language issues, led to an argument with the taxi driver.

"Since they came to collect some Euros from the hotel room, it took some time and led to the situation. I already have had a bad time, please don't spread rumours. Please support me," she said.