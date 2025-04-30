15-year-old men’s national 4x100m relay mark bettered  

New Delhi: India currently boast of an excellent bunch of male sprinters. Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar and Amlan Borgohain have run sub-10.30 secs in the 100m. On Wednesday, the quartet representing Reliance shattered a 15-year-old national record in the 4x100m relay, clocking 38.69s to win the India Open relay competition at Chandigarh. Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, manikanta Hoblidhar and Amlan Borgohain. (HT Photo)

The previous national mark of 38.89s came while winning bronze at the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games.

The quartet has been in excellent form this season and came together to set a fresh bench mark at Chandigarh’s Sector 7 Sports Complex. Gurindervir, who set the 100m national record (10.20s) this year, ran the first leg and Animesh, the 200m national record holder with a 100m best of 10.27s, the second. Manikanta (100m best 10.22s) extended the lead with a brilliant bend run. Amlan, known for his powerful dash down the straight crossed the finish unchallenged. The Tamil Nadu quartet was second (39.83s) and Army third (41.40s).

For perspective, the Asian record set by Japan in 2019 is 37.43secs. At the 2023 Asian Championships, Thailand won gold at 38.55s, ahead of China (38.87 secs) and South Korea (38.99secs), which should raise Indian hopes of a podium finish at the coming continental meet.

“We just believed in each other and our speed,” said Amlan.

Animesh, who last week set the 200m national mark (20.40s), said they can have another go at the relay record this season. “I am very happy that we were able to break the national record. If we can give this result after just had a few sessions together (practicing baton exchange), just wait for us to clock better timings in coming days,” said Animesh.

There was anticipation of a new record after the four clocked 38.93s in the morning heats. They will be part of India’s 4x100m relay team at the Asian Championships in South Korea in May. Federation Cup winner Pranav Gurav is also part of the relay squad.

In the 4x400m relay, the two teams fielded from among the national campers (National Coaching Camps) finished 1-2. AFI has named a new and inexperienced squad for the Asian Championships as they look to revamp the team. Jay Kumar, Manu TS, Vishal TK and Dharamveer Chaudhary won with a timing of 3:04.31. T Santosh, Mohit Kumar, Rince Joseph and Tushar Manna were second in 3:04.92s.

In women’s 4x400m relay, Sneha K, Rupal Chaudhary, Jisna Mathew and Subha Venkatesan won clocking 3:32.64s. All four national campers are in the Asian Championships squad. Tamil Nadu’s Dhesikha V, N Mariea, Akshya Baskar and Vithya Ramraj were second (3:40.85s).

In the 4x100m women’s relay, the National Centre of Excellence team featuring Srabani Nanda, Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha S and Nithya Gandhe won clocking 44.12s. Nithya Ramraj, Giridharani Ravikumar, Angel Silvia and M, Kiruthika were second (46.07s).