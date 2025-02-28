Menu Explore
Athletes suffering due to arbitrary orders: Gagan Narang to IOA president Usha

ByAvishek Roy
Feb 28, 2025 10:30 PM IST

Olympic medallist and IOA vice president calls Usha’s action to form an ad hoc body to run the Boxing Federation of India arbitrary

New Delhi: Olympic medallist and vice-president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Gagan Narang has questioned IOA president PT Usha’s decision to constitute an ad hoc committee to run the affairs of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), saying “athletes are suffering due to such arbitrary orders.”

London Olympics medallist and IOA vice president Gagan Narang. (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
London Olympics medallist and IOA vice president Gagan Narang. (Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Citing the recent order of Delhi High Court which set aside an IOA ad-hoc committee set up by Usha for the Bihar Olympic Association, Narang wrote to the IOA president on Friday, “you again arbitrarily constituted an ad hoc Committee for BFI without consulting and/or approval of Executive Council (EC) of the IOA.”

Narang said majority of EC members raised objections in the case of BOA and despite this another ad hoc panel was set up for BFI. “Due to such arbitrary order, our athletes are suffering and we are getting a bad name domestically and internationally,” wrote the London Olympics bronze medallist. A copy of the letter is with HT.

Pointing to another Delhi High Court order in the case of Wrestling Federation of India, Narang wrote to Usha that despite a court direction, “you did not reconstitute ad hoc committee for WFI on the grounds that as per the rule 26 of IOA constitution, IOA shall consult International federation before taking any action against national federation.”

“However, in the case of BFI, you arbitrarily constituted an ad hoc Committee for BFI without any consent and/or approval from the International Federation.”

Usha constituted the five-member panel to run BFI, having “receiving complaints” over the delay in calling elections despite the end of tenure of current office bearers.

Urging Usha to recall the order against BFI, Narang asked her to call an emergency meeting of EC to discuss such pressing matters including the renewal of sponsorship agreements.

He reminded Usha that the last regular IOA executive council meeting was held in October 2023 in Goa and the IOA annual general meeting has not been held since March 2023.

IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav also wrote to Usha on Tuesday, calling the formation of an ad hoc committee for BFI a clear “overreach and in direct contravention” of the IOA constitution.

IOA president and the executive council members have been at loggerheads for the last six months, impacting governance and finances required for functioning of the body.

