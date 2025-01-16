Connor McDavid takes step up Oilers' record book in win over Wild
Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist and climbed into sole possession of second place on Edmonton's all-time points list, and the Oilers pulled away for a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.
McDavid's final goal gave him 1,044 career points, which moved him past Jari Kurri for the No. 2 spot in team history. The Oilers' all-time leader is Wayne Gretzky with 1,669.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a goal and an assist for Edmonton, which won for the seventh time in its past eight games. Zach Hyman and Vasily Podkolzin also scored.
Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist to lead Minnesota. Marco Rossi and Ryan Hartman had one goal apiece, and Mats Zuccarello tallied a pair of assists.
Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 30 of 33 shots.
Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson gave up five goals on 36 shots.
The score was tied at 3-all before the Oilers struck twice in the third period to secure the win.
Podkolzin tallied the go-ahead goal with 18:32 remaining in the third period. He threw the puck at the net and it deflected off the skate of a Wild defenseman and crossed the goal line.
McDavid made it 5-3 when he kept the puck on a two-on-one break and buried a wrist shot. It was his 19th goal of the season.
The Wild started the scoring with a power-play goal 3:02 after the opening faceoff. Boldy carried the puck toward the net, evaded a defender and lifted a shot past Pickard.
Boldy assisted on the next score, which also came on the power play, to give the Wild a 2-0 lead with 3:49 left in the first period. He dished a pass across the crease to Rossi for the goal.
The Oilers responded 21 seconds later to pull within 2-1. Hyman scored on his backhand.
McDavid pulled Edmonton even at 2-2 on a power-play goal with 1:32 to go in the first period. He zipped a wrist shot from the right circle.
Hartman gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead after he chased down a loose puck and punched it in with 15:51 left in the second period.
Nugent-Hopkins evened the score at 3-all with 5:45 remaining in the second period. He scored off a deflection.
Field Level Media
