MEXICO CITY — Formula 1's governing body says it launched an investigation after Liam Lawson narrowly avoided two track marshals on the circuit during the Mexican Grand Prix. FIA investigates after Liam Lawson narrowly avoids marshals running across F1 track

Onboard footage from Lawson's car showed the New Zealander slowing down as the two marshals run across the track in front of his car. They had been sent out to collect debris from an earlier collision.

“Oh my god. Are you kidding me?” a shocked Lawson told his Racing Bulls team over the radio. “I could have killed them.”

An FIA statement late Sunday indicated the marshals had been deployed in the belief the track would be clear. Lawson had been in the pits and emerged after the rest of the field had passed the corner.

“Following a Turn 1 incident, Race Control was informed that debris was present on the track at the apex of that corner. On lap 3, marshals were alerted and placed on standby to enter the track and recover the debris once all cars had passed Turn 1,” the FIA said.

“As soon as it became apparent that Lawson had pitted, the instructions to dispatch marshals were rescinded, and a double yellow flag was shown in that area. We are still investigating what occurred after that point.”

FIA added its respect to the marshals in Mexico, “who are volunteers and play a vital role in the safe and successful running of our sport. Their professionalism and dedication are invaluable to every event we stage.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.