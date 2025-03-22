‘For Indian TT to go higher, it’s critical we have a clear structure’

Mumbai: Twenty-two years into playing professional table tennis, Sharath Kamal realised time had come to pull the plug during the Asian Championships last October. “I felt, ‘No man, I’m done. I can’t do this anymore’.” Indian table tennis great Sharath Kamal. (HT)

Not because the five-time Olympian, whose longevity earned him the Commonwealth Games singles gold in 2006 and 2022 and multiple CWG and two Asian Games medals, stopped enjoying it. “I thought if I don’t take that step, I might miss the bus in providing a lot more in my next role — to support the next generation of players.”

As the most decorated Indian paddler gears up for his home swansong at the WTT Star Contender Chennai next week, he chats with HT on how he’s seen Indian TT evolve through his long journey and what needs to be done to take it to the next level.

What about your career are you most proud of?

I was really proud of the second phase of my career. There was a time, around the 2016 Rio Games, when I contemplated quitting. Purely because of age. But then the second part was much stronger than the first part. The phase from 2017 to the beginning of 2024, I reached new heights. Year after year, I kept going higher, without knowing where my summit was.

From when you began in 2002 to now, what’s the biggest difference in Indian TT?

Oh, okay! First thing, India was 36 in the world (team) rankings. We hit top 8 not too long ago, and currently are 11th. We’ve become a lot more professional. Earlier, we were very amateurish for a long period of time. We’re also training a lot more professional. Earlier, I had to move to Europe, there was no other option. Now we’re able to sustain in India itself.

There was a perception battle around Indian TT when you began. Are you almost envious it is not the case now?

More than envious, I’m happy that I could still be relevant in today’s age. If I had quit six years ago, I would’ve felt, ‘I wish this was there in my time’. But I’ve come from a stage where there was nothing at all, to a lot now. It’s nice to see where the sport has reached, where I wanted it to be when I was young. And I’m happy that I was one of the main reasons for it to be in that very spot.

Indian paddlers get a lot more support now. Do you think you would’ve been a better player if you had that earlier?

Tough to say. Sometimes, ignorance is bliss. Not having things, perhaps that hunger drives you more. Of course, I’m happy that the younger kids are getting that support now.

Still, Indian TT hasn’t seen a young paddler take significant strides in the WTT circuit. You were still India No.1 not so long ago.

I can’t put my own guys down, first thing. And second, I think I earned the place rightfully. So, to say that they haven’t improved, more than that I feel like I have always stayed relevant.

Overall, what does Indian TT need to do to go a step higher?

A clear structure. With the resources we have now, we are doing our best. To even climb one step higher, it’s critical that we have a clear system in place. We can’t just leave it to chance saying, ‘Oh, we hope there will come another guy who can lead the pack and do well’.

And you’d want to be part of that system?

Of course. Not through coaching as such, but I can contribute in the policy-making side of things. I’ve learnt a lot, especially from being in Europe and their professional circuit. I will try and get that professionalism into the Indian system, federation and training processes. I’m giving myself some time. My target is 2032.

If you spot a talented young kid, what would your advice be?

More than advising them, I need to learn how to handle such talents and situations so as to help nurture them. And hopefully, they don’t just follow my path but go beyond. The thing is, the Olympic medal is not in my cabinet. I hope somebody can fill that void.

How much was that Olympic medal a realistic dream for you?

Look, when I started playing, winning an Olympic medal was very far away. Of course, the aim was always to win one. But in reality, we were very far away. Now we’ve come to a position where a couple of good days, and it’s possible to win that medal. One day, I’m hoping that will happen.

What’s the legacy you hope to have left in Indian TT?

The belief — that if Sharath was able to do this, we all can too. And the pathway to the top. When I was young, every senior I spoke to said becoming a top 100 player would be a good achievement. Now for the younger kids, mere qualification for major events is no longer a target. It’s beyond that: how do we make the semis, win a medal.

Over these two-and-a-half decades, how have you seen TT evolve?

Sports science was the biggest change. It helped me understand myself better in a larger perspective. The training I’d done in Germany for 7-8 years came into play. I had done the groundwork, and then with the help of sports science and keeping myself fit and having a good team, I was able to scale higher. I had to adapt to stay relevant at the top. Even the other players like Harmeet (Desai) and Sathiyan were surprised that I was able to adapt to the changing times. Like taking the ball earlier and moving quicker, because the game became very fast. But when I look at myself and my longevity, the most important thing is that I kept my game very simple, and the technical part solid. I don’t complicate the game too much.

The most cherished moments from your career...

The ones between Tokyo Olympics 2021 and Commonwealth Games 2022. That period, where I was right at the top of my career, was phenomenal.

And one you’d like to forget...

The times I felt like quitting. But I’m happy that I didn’t listen to myself then (smiles).