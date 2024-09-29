Indian wushu team impresses at Jr Worlds, bags seven medals

The Indian wushu team won seven medals at the Junior World Wushu Championship in Brunei, including two golds, marking victories over China and Iran.
New Delhi: The Indian wushu team created a flutter at the Junior World Wushu Championship held in Brunei, winning seven medals.
India won two gold medals, one silver and four bronze medals. Most importantly Indian players, for the first time, beat China and Iran in some weight categories, according to the Wushu Association of India. A 24-member Indian team was competing in the tournament from September 22-30
Aryan, competing in the Boys’ Group Junior 48 kg weight category, clinched the gold medal after a fierce contest against Gong Huanran from China.
Shaurya triumphed over his Iranian opponent Alireza Zamani to win another gold medal in Boys 48kg (children) section.
Nang Mingbi Borphukan won a silver medal in the Taolu Jian Shu C Group event.
India’s Tanish Nagar lost to Abdulkhamid Odilov in the 56 kg weight class, confirming a bronze medal. Abhijeet (60kg), Divyanshi (60kg women) and Yuvraj (42kg) also won bronze medals.
