Odin and Magnus: A friendship Norway chess needs

Bengaluru: Odin Blikra Vea reckons it “must feel a bit weird” for the world’s strongest player, Magnus Carlsen to be on a team that’s not exactly seen as a medal contender at the Olympiad. Chess broadcaster and podcast host with a day job at a school for autistic children, Odin is the captain of the Norwegian team in Budapest. Magnus Carlsen’s best individual performance in seven Olympiad appearances is a bronze medal in 2022. (AP)

He was a bit surprised when he was approached for the role. A Candidate Master, Odin represented Norway at the Olympiad when he was 19. Odin and Carlsen grew up playing chess together. One of them went on to become one of the greatest chess players ever – five-time world champion and ranked No 1 in the world. Carlsen – who has had every conceivable success in chess, has not had quite the similar success at the Olympiad. In seven Olympiad appearances, his best individual performance was a bronze medal in 2022 and Norway’s highest-ever finish was a fifth place in 2016.

For everyone else on the team, playing alongside the world’s best player mustn’t be easy, ventures Odin.

“Having Magnus on the team is a huge motivation for us. There is a lot of banter and he’s always thinking about what’s best for the team. His fighting spirit and motivation I suppose has an impact on the team. But I imagine it must be tough on the rest as we get to more difficult rounds. They might be feeling the pressure to deliver for Magnus and not let him down. As a teammate, you’re sitting beside Magnus, and you know he’s watching your moves so there’s no hiding from the truth,” he told HT.

Odin’s young daughter has crafted a wristband which he hands out to the MVP of the team at the end of every round. As a captain, Odin had his biggest scare last week when Carlsen arrived late for Round 3. Courtesy of a bit of miscommunication, Carlsen cycled from his hotel to the venue in the rain and couldn’t locate the entrance. He was four minutes away from losing his game by forfeit. “I tried calling both Magnus and his girlfriend three times, but there was no response. I was really scared.”

Carlsen’s meteoric rise and success has shaped both Norway’s chess and Odin’s career. The world No 1’s appearance on the podcast hosted by Odin and Askild Bryn named Sjakksnakk, meaning chess talk, in March this year was a huge success and turned in good numbers. Odin and Askild played blitz for a record 61 hours during the Norway Chess event in June.

“When I fell in love with chess, Magnus was just a talented young boy. But when he spoke chess with our coach Simen (Agdestein), he sounded like a grown up. It was almost as if they were on the same level. I would never have worked with chess to the extent I have and Norway would never have had broadcasted chess if he did not become the player he is. I hope more top-100 players are as ambitious as him. It would make chess a lot more interesting. Although I know Magnus is happy with his decision to stay away, as a chess fan I secretly wish he changes his mind and plays the World Championship again.”

On a regular day, Odin, 40, works with children on the spectrum.

“Most of the students need tailored programs of education. I handle the logistics, suited to their needs and there’s also a lot of dialogue with parents and psychologists.” He also plans and organises social events for them and teaches them chess.

Over the past week, Odin has stationed himself beside his team in the playing hall in Budapest. He’s realistic about his team’s chances and considers India a strong contender for gold.

“Although I’m not playing, I’m here at the heart of the battle. As captain, it’s nice to have Magnus, who’s been a close friend over the years, on my side. We both have always loved to play sports together, these days it’s golf,” he laughs, “His love for chess is unmatched and has rubbed off on me and made me more relentless in the things I do. I’d like to believe that I’ve had an impact on him as well.”