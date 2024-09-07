 Paris Paralympics: Simran wins bronze in women's 200m T12 final - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Paris Paralympics: Simran wins bronze in women's 200m T12 final

PTI
Sep 07, 2024 11:20 PM IST

Reigning world champion Simran finished third on the podium with a personal best time of 24.75 seconds

Braving all odds with a steely resolve, India's Simran won the bronze medal in the women's 200m T12 final at the Paralympic Games here on Saturday.

Simran at Paris Paralympics(REUTERS)
Simran at Paris Paralympics(REUTERS)

Reigning world champion Simran finished third on the podium with a personal best time of 24.75 seconds in what was a culmination of a journey that was fraught with obstacles right from the day she was born.

The T12 classification in the Paralympics is for athletes with visual impairments.

The 24-year-old Simran was born prematurely and spent the next 10 weeks in an incubator where it was discovered that she is visually impaired.

The Indian, who became world champion this year in Kobe, Japan, faced numerous challenges throughout her life, including her father's chronic illness and eventual passing.

She had earlier finished fourth in the 100m event.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
