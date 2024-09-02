Preethi Pal wins bronze in T35 200m, her second medal at Paris Paralympics
PTI |
Sep 02, 2024 12:02 AM IST
The bronze won by the 23-year-old Preethi was also India's second para-athletics medal in the Paris Games.
India's Preethi Pal created history as she became the first-ever Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics while clinching the bronze in the 200m T35 category with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds here on Sunday.
T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.
On Friday, she had clinched India's first athletics medal in a Paralympics track event, winning a bronze in the women's T35 100m competition with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds.
All the athletics medals India had won since the 1984 edition of the Paralympics have come from the field events.
