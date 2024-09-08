Randhir Singh elected Olympic Council of Asia president

New Delhi: Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh was unanimously elected president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in its 44th General Assembly held here on Sunday. India’s seasoned sports administrator, Randhir Singh, was elected unanimously as Olympic Council of Asia president at the body’s general assembly in New Delhi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Singh, who is the first Indian to become full-time president of the continental body, will hold the top job for four years. He was OCA’s secretary-general from 1991 to 2015 – the post has been abolished – and then was its life vice-president until 2021.

“I am very grateful to all the NOCs for supporting me and standing with me. There was a big controversy last year which tainted the ‘one family’ motto of OCA. But we are back to normal now and it is good now,” Singh, 77, said.

A trap shooter who represented India at five Olympics from 1968 to 1984, he won gold in the event at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games. He has served as OCA acting president since 2021, filling in after Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah was handed a 15-year ban from sports administration by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over ethics breach. He was Indian Olympic Association secretary-general (1987-2012) and IOC member (2001-14).

The posts of president, five vice-presidents (for the 5 zones) and five Executive Board members were all uncontested. The electronic voting required a simple majority of 50 per cent plus one from the 45 National Olympic Committees.

Singh received 44 of the 45 votes, with one abstention. “I am happy that my election happened in India. A lot of people are unaware that Asian Games started in India and the Patiala House is where they formed the earlier Asian Games Federation,” he said.

A final report of last year’s Hangzhou Asian Games was presented at the general assembly by Hangzhou municipal government’s deputy mayor Chen Weiqiang.

Noting that the 2023 edition was the biggest in Asian Games history — 11,830 athletes and 5,711 team officials from the 45 NOCs participated — the report highlighted the post Games rewards for Hangzhou in terms of civil and sports infrastructure.

A progress report for the 2026 Asian Games, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan was also tabled.

Yoga included

Yogasana was formally included in the programme of Aichi-Nagoya by a unanimous vote. “Yoga will be a demonstration sport in Nagoya as the calendar for 2026 Asian Games has already been made and approved,” Singh said.

“In 10 days, we have managed to convince all members and include yoga. There are risks of injuries in other sports, but yoga rejuvenates your body,” he added.

No Games village

The 2026 Asiad will not have a Games Village because of the organisers’ reluctance to build fresh infrastructure, it was announced.

The decision had its doubters with representatives from Sri Lanka and Kuwait underlining the relevance of Games Village, particularly in fostering cultural exchange.

“I know a lot of the stakeholders have objected (to not having the Games Village) and I agree with them,” Singh said. “The editions after 2026 will have the Games Village.”

List of OCA office-bearers:

President: Randhir Singh (India)

Vice Presidents:

East Asia: Timothy Fok (Hong Kong, China)

Southeast Asia: Norza Zakaria (Malaysia)

South Asia: Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck (Bhutan)

West Asia: Thani Al-Kuwari (Qatar)

Central Asia: Otabek Umarov (Uzbekistan)

Executive Board members:

East Asia: Mikako Kotani (Japan)

Southeast Asia: Supitr Samahito (Thailand)

Central Asia: Olga Rybakova (Kazakhstan)

West Asia: Noora Al Jasmi (United Arab Emirates)

South Asia: No candidate