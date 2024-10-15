Yusuf Dikec wants to continue till 2028 Olympics

New Delhi: Yusuf Dikec has visited India multiple times but never experienced such a craze for him at the Karni Singh Shooting Range like this time. On Tuesday, Dikec was being followed by selfie seekers and autograph hunters everywhere. The Turkish shooter is also getting used to his stardom since the Paris Olympics, where his effortless style with the pistol broke the internet. Turkey pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec, silver medallist at the Paris Olympics. (HT Photo)

At 51, he looked uber cool at the Paris range aiming for the target with one hand holding the pistol and the other tucked in the pocket. His sharp distinctive features, regular glasses, no protective gear, headphone or eye patch while shooting, made him standout among the competitors.

The striking pose went viral on social media and brought him overnight fame. It didn’t matter that Dikac was competing in his fifth Olympics and has been taking his position the same way for years.

Paris Olympics silver medallist Dikec is surprised by his new-found stardom.

“I have been shooting like this since the time I started the sport but nobody noticed. Now wherever I am going, they flock me, be it at the airport, shooting range or market place,” says Dikec.

On some days he would like to be left alone. On Tuesday, he was disappointed to not qualify for the final of the 10m air pistol. He sat on the Finals range watching his compatriot Bugra Selimzade but all eyes were on Dikec. The moment the final got over, Dikec was mobbed by fans and officials sought a selfie and autograph. He patiently obliged until the crowd grew bigger.

“I am happy to get so much love from people, but sometimes I get angry,” says Dikec, breaking into a laugh. “Life has changed after the Paris Olympics but I am doing my normal things, shooting, training. We celebrated at home. My daughter is very happy watching me win the medal in Paris.

“For me the happiest thing is that after five Olympics I have a medal. It will help shooting become more popular in Turkey. Youngsters are already taking interest in the sport,” says Dikec, who won silver in the mixed team event with Sevval Ilayda Tarhan.

Ask him about the viral pose and Dikec is quick to answer, “I don’t use any equipment because it makes me relaxed. I can concentrate better.”

Even after so many years, Dikec’s love and passion for shooting has not dulled, and his fans may see him at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics too.