 ‘Drinks on me!’: Aryna Sabalenka bribes New York crowd to cheer for her in US Open semis against Navarro | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Drinks on me!’: Aryna Sabalenka bribes New York crowd to cheer for her in US Open semis against Navarro

AFP |
Sep 04, 2024 07:23 AM IST

Sabalenka, runner-up to Coco Gauff in New York last year, triumphed 6-1, 6-2 and will take on Emma Navarro of the United States for a place in the final.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka demolished Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen to reach a fourth successive US Open semi-final on Tuesday.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka is interviewed after winning her women's quarterfinals match against China's Zheng Qinwen(AFP)
Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka is interviewed after winning her women's quarterfinals match against China's Zheng Qinwen(AFP)

Australian Open champion Sabalenka, runner-up to Coco Gauff in New York last year, triumphed 6-1, 6-2 and will take on Emma Navarro of the United States for a place in the final.

It will be a ninth career semi-final at the Slams for the 26-year-old from Belarus.

She also defeated the Chinese star at the same stage of the US Open in 2023 before going on to beat the 21-year-old again in the Australian Open final in January.

"It was important that I got the early break, that was an advantage because it's tough to face her," said Sabalenka after her 73-minute win which saw Zheng hit just nine winners.

The 13th-seeded Navarro reached her maiden Slam semi-final earlier Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Paula Badosa of Spain.

Sabalenka and Navarro are 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings with both clashes coming this season.

The American won at Indian Wells before Sabalenka came out on top at the French Open.

"The drinks are on me if you cheer for me," Sabalenka told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd in an effort to drum up backing for the semi-final against the New York-born Navarro.

“She's a really good player. We had two battles, they were really close.”

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On