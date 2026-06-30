How Wimbledon dress code couldn't stop Naomi Osaka from wearing the dress she wore

Wimbledon’s rigid all-white dress code has notoriously stifled player self-expression for decades. Not so for Naomi Osaka. Naomi Osaka serves high fashion at Wimbledon with 'Kill Bill'-inspired kimono (AFP)

The four-time Grand Slam champion stunned the crowd as she stepped onto Court 3 for her opening-round victory against Elsa Jacquemot on Monday, walking out in a custom, floor-length white kimono.

“When I think about Wimbledon, it's obviously the all-white, the tradition of it all. In my head, when I think about that, I think about my cultures, my heritage, which is Japanese and Haitian. Then, if I dive deeper into, like, Japanese culture, I think about the most iconic silhouette, which for me is a kimono. You don't have to see the colour of a kimono to know that it is a kimono."

The tennis star revealed that the stunning ensemble was also partly inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s iconic film Kill Bill.

"I was just thinking about my favourite movies also. I love 'Kill Bill'. I remembered absolutely falling in love with Lucy Liu's character. She has an all-white kimono, and I remember thinking that was really cool and amazing. Then it just kind of went from there. It was like my interpretation of that while also paying a lot of respect and love to Japan."

Before beginning her warmups, Osaka peeled away the robe to reveal a functional Nike match kit, seamlessly blending her Japanese roots with more conventional athletic wear while staying completely within Wimbledon’s legendary all-white guidelines.

Osaka’s fashion statement at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is merely her latest of the season. At the Australian Open earlier this year, she captivated Melbourne with a jellyfish-inspired ensemble complete with a wide-brimmed hat and veil. More recently, at Roland Garros, she paid homage to Paris with a glittering skirt and a gold-sequined dress inspired by the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower at night.

Speaking earlier in the day about the possibility of Osaka making another fashion statement, the AELTC chair Sally Bolton said there were no issues if she stuck to the rules.

"We're very relaxed, so long as it meets the all-white dress code," Bolton said. "As with any of our athletes coming on to court, they just simply need to follow the all-white dress codes."

Wimbledon Dress Code Rule The official competition guidelines dictate that participants must be dressed in "almost entirely white"—and the club explicitly notes that "white" does not include off-white or cream. Any trim of colour on necklines, cuffs, outside seams, or accessories like caps and headbands is strictly limited to a single centimetre (10mm). The mandate even dictates that the soles and laces of shoes must be entirely white, and large manufacturer logos are discouraged.

While Osaka eventually navigated Wimbledon's notoriously strict dress code quite comfortably, other tennis icons—including the very players who inspired her—have famously fallen foul of the tournament's fashion police.

Osaka has frequently cited Venus and Serena Williams as her biggest inspirations, yet both sisters have faced their share of SW19 sartorial controversies. In 2017, Venus was forced to change mid-match after a pink bra strap became visible during play. Meanwhile, in 2013, Serena Williams, who frequently pushed tennis fashion boundaries, escaped any reprimand for wearing shoes featuring orange trims. That same year, though, Roger Federer was banned from wearing his custom Nike shoes due to their bright orange soles.

The tournament’s rules are so unyielding that defending men's champion Jannik Sinner even joked about a wardrobe violation after bleeding through his shoe during his first-round match on Monday. However, the world No. 1 ultimately escaped any official callout or sanction for his sudden splash of colour, advancing to the second round with a sneaker that had "turned a little red."