IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / The Naomi Osaka star keeps rising
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates with the trophy.(REUTERS)
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates with the trophy.(REUTERS)
tennis

The Naomi Osaka star keeps rising

The third seed broke away to win the next four games in the second set, and soon after the 2021 Australian Open title, beating 22nd seed Brady 6-4, 6-3 in Saturday’s final that pit a three-time Slam winner against a first-time finalist.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:13 PM IST

You can sense two tennis players are going toe to toe on court when both let out the first real drop of emotion bottled up amid the nerves of a Grand Slam final around the same time. That moment in the Australian Open women’s singles title clash between Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady came in the eighth game of the opening set.

Osaka came rushing to the net to put away a forehand winner at 0-15. “C’mon,” she muttered. Saving a break point and a long service game littered with a few unforced errors, it was Brady’s turn for a “C’mon” at the end of it, a touch louder than Osaka’s. It was 4-4. It was a tight tussle.

One loose shot put it to bed. Serving for 5-all, Brady went from 40-15 to facing a set point. She delivered a big first serve, which came looping back and sat up nicely inside the service box for the American to hit it anywhere on the open court. Her feeble forehand died into the net.

Game, Osaka. Set, Osaka. Soon enough, championship, Osaka.

The third seed broke away to win the next four games in the second set, and soon after the 2021 Australian Open title, beating 22nd seed Brady 6-4, 6-3 in Saturday’s final that pit a three-time Slam winner against a first-time finalist. Osaka is also fast breaking away from the current field in women’s tennis with a vast depth.

This is the young Japanese’s fourth singles Grand Slam title in four years; among the women still competing on the professional circuit only two can flaunt more—the Williams sisters Serena (23) and Venus (7)—while Kim Clijsters, who last year made another comeback at 37, too has four. Germany’s Angelique Kerber, 33, stands the nearest to Osaka among the modern competitors with three Slams, but hasn’t won any—or come close to winning, safe to say—since her 2018 Wimbledon triumph.

With the Williams sisters in the twilight of their glossy careers and the breakthrough young stars (Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu and Iga Swiatek) not yet able to add their one-Slam runs, Osaka stands head, shoulders and body above her contemporaries.

Incredibly, Osaka has only entered four Grand Slam finals so far, winning them all. No woman has done that in the Open era since Monica Seles. No man has done that in the Open era since Roger Federer. “I hope that I can have one grain of how their career has unfolded,” Osaka said in the post-match press conference about that feat. “But you can only wish and you can only just keep going down your own path.”

At 23, Osaka has already seen plenty in that path—from touching the sky with her first Slam at the 2018 US Open to finding rock bottom after the third-round shocker to teen Coco Gauff in her Australian Open title defence last year; from fighting back tears in that emotional and controversial 2018 trophy ceremony involving Serena in New York to fighting for the cause of social and racial injustice and sexism around the world.

All along, she has shown signs of greatness, on and off the court. Osaka has kissed a Grand Slam trophy at least once each year since 2018 (twice each in the US and Australia), has won four of the last nine Slams and is yet to lose a quarter-final, semi-final or final at the highest level of the sport. Bigger the stakes, bigger the performance.

Like on Saturday. Once Brady gift-wrapped the first set to her with that easy miss on set point, Osaka was in no mood to return the favour. Until then, Osaka was made to sweat and stretch from the baseline. For a battle between big servers, it was ironic that a couple of double faults by Brady and one by Osaka to go with some weak second serves meant the two traded breaks in the fourth and fifth games.

Brady got Osaka rushed with her powerful baseline game, inducing the errors to nullify her winners. While their game styles were similar, they adopted different tactical approaches to attack the second serve—Osaka stood inside the baseline to pounce on it; Brady gave herself more space and time to build her ascendancy. It proved to be decisive in a set that had little to separate the two: Osaka won 56% of points on second serve to Brady’s 43%.

Osaka started to pierce the acutest of angles from her quality backhand in the second set while Brady, perhaps deflated with the anticlimactic finish to her fight in the first set, began swinging a lot more and missing a lot more. Osaka raced to 4-0 in quick time. While Osaka's winners count remained static, eight in each set, her unforced errors dropped from 15 to nine in the second.

The rare occasion that Brady had her say in the second set was when she recovered one of the two breaks to reduce the gap to 4-1, then held her serve to love and smacked a forehand winner with a brilliant one-two play in the eighth game that got even Osaka to applaud.

Minutes later, the applause came from the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena for their latest Australian Open champion, who reached there while dropping just one set but warding off match points against Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round. After that, there was no stopping Osaka, now on a run of 21 victories on the trot in matches she hasn’t pulled out of. This might take some stopping too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates with the trophy.(REUTERS)
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates with the trophy.(REUTERS)
tennis

The Naomi Osaka star keeps rising

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:13 PM IST
The third seed broke away to win the next four games in the second set, and soon after the 2021 Australian Open title, beating 22nd seed Brady 6-4, 6-3 in Saturday’s final that pit a three-time Slam winner against a first-time finalist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 20, 2021 Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 20, 2021 Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Naomi Osaka tops Jennifer Brady at Australian Open for 4th Grand Slam title

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Osaka used a six-game run from 4-all in the opening set Saturday to take control and improve to 4-0 in major finals. She is the first woman to start her career that way since Monica Seles did it 30 years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 18, 2021 Jennifer Brady of the U.S. celebrates winning her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 18, 2021 Jennifer Brady of the U.S. celebrates winning her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Now, Jennifer Brady scripts an underdog story

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  • Four of the last six women’s singles Grand Slam champions have been first-time finalists
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 19, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 19, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas(REUTERS)
tennis

Medvedev beats Tsitsipas to set up Australian Open final with Djokovic

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Medvedev will face eight-time champion Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park for the title on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Belgium's Elise Mertens and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka react.(REUTERS)
Belgium's Elise Mertens and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka react.(REUTERS)
tennis

Mertens, Sabalenka clinch Australian Open women's doubles title

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Seeded second at Melbourne Park, the pair won their maiden major at the 2019 U.S. Open and the victory at the Rod Laver Arena was their fifth title overall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action during her second round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Kelly Defina/Files(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action during her second round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Kelly Defina/Files(REUTERS)
tennis

Kasatkina returns to winning ways in Melbourne

Reuters, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Playing in her first WTA final since winning the 2018 Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Kasatkina rallied from a set down to beat Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova 4-6 6-2 6-2 in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts during her quarter-final match against Czech Republic's Karolína Muchova.(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts during her quarter-final match against Czech Republic's Karolína Muchova.(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty takes Adelaide wild card to defend title

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:26 PM IST
The 24-year-old Australian will be the top seed at the $535,530 event, scheduled to be held from Feb. 22-27, at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in South Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Doubles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 19, 2021 Belgium's Elise Mertens and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrate with the trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Doubles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 19, 2021 Belgium's Elise Mertens and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrate with the trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova(REUTERS)
tennis

Mertens, Sabalenka clinch Australian Open women's doubles title

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Seeded second at Melbourne Park, the pair won their maiden major at the 2019 U.S. Open and the victory at the Rod Laver Arena was their fifth title overall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Raina of India(Getty Images)
Ankita Raina of India(Getty Images)
tennis

Ready Player One: Slam debut done, Ankita Raina has her eye on the Singles

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:32 AM IST
The 28-year-old tennis pro excels at staying in the game. She’s only the fifth Indian woman to make it to a Grand Slam. She lost, but that never fazes her. The Singles will come, she says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ankita Raina.(File)
File image of Ankita Raina.(File)
tennis

Ankita wins maiden WTA title, clinches Phillip Island Trophy doubles

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The Ankita-Kamilla pair beat Russia's Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova 2-6 6-4 10-7 in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action (REUTERS)
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action (REUTERS)
tennis

Calmer Osaka looking to be role model on court - coach

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Osaka will meet American Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final on Saturday, having been a model of composure at Melbourne Park so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
General view of the trophy as Jennifer Brady of the U.S. reacts during her semi-final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova.(REUTERS)
General view of the trophy as Jennifer Brady of the U.S. reacts during her semi-final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova.(REUTERS)
tennis

Lockdown warrior Brady faces ultimate test against 'new boss' Osaka

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:34 AM IST
While some of those in hard quarantine complained about not being able to train before the Grand Slam, Brady likened it to a long decompression session that probably helped her bulldoze through the draw against better-prepared players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka with Serena Williams of the U.S. after winning their semi-final match.(REUTERS)
Japan's Naomi Osaka with Serena Williams of the U.S. after winning their semi-final match.(REUTERS)
tennis

Naomi Osaka extends Serena Williams’s wait for 24th Grand Slam

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • Until Thursday, when Naomi Osaka blunted that very power game with equal and greater force, thrashing Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals. It extended the 39-year-old’s Grand Slam draught to four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi-final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi-final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic into Australian Open final for 9th time

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:29 PM IST
The top-ranked Djokovic is 8-0 in his previous trips to the final at Melbourne Park. He is also unbeaten in all nine semifinals he has contested in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Brady will face Naomi Osaka in the final on Saturday. (Australian Open/Twitter)
Jennifer Brady will face Naomi Osaka in the final on Saturday. (Australian Open/Twitter)
tennis

Australian Open: Brady flies US flag to reach final

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • Brady dug herself out of a mid-match hole to reach her first Grand Slam decider.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP