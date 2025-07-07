Christian Pulisic, not playing USMNT vs Mexico Gold Cup final, has a special message for Diego Luna

Christian Pulisic, one of the biggest names absent from the USMNT vs Mexico Gold Cup final, posted a special message for Diego Luna and co ahead of the big game at the NRG Stadium on Sunday. The AC Milan winger shared a note on his Instagram story, reading: ‘Let's get it boys’. AC Milan's Christian Pulisic is not playing the USMNT vs Mexico Gold Cup final(AP)

This comes as defender Chris Richards put the USMNT ahead in the fourth minute of the final. However, Mexican striker Raul Jimenez hit back just before the half-an-hour mark to equalize. The score was 1-1 at the time of writing this story.

Why Christian Pulisic is not playing USMNT vs Mexico Gold Cup final

Pulisic is absent from the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico at NRG Stadium due to his decision to prioritize rest and recovery after a grueling two-year European season.

The 26-year-old opted out of the Gold Cup to recover after playing approximately 120 matches and logging over 3,500 minutes for AC Milan and the USMNT over two seasons.

He told CBS Sports’ Golazo America, “Towards the end of the season, my body started talking to me… I had to make the best decision for myself and the team,” citing lingering minor injuries and the need to prepare for the 2025–26 Serie A season and 2026 World Cup.

Pulisic requested to play in pre-Gold Cup friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland but was declined by USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino, who prioritized roster continuity.

Pochettino stated, “Players cannot dictate the plan… I am the head coach, not a mannequin."

The decision sparked criticism from USMNT legends Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey, who questioned Pulisic’s commitment. The winger responded, “To question my commitment to the national team is way out of line."

Impact on the USMNT

Without Pulisic, Diego Luna stepped up, scoring a brace in the 2-1 semifinal win over Guatemala. Other absences include Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, and Gio Reyna and Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest, leaving Tim Ream as captain.

Gold Cup Prize Money: The winner (USA or Mexico) receives $1 million, with $500,000 for the runner-up.