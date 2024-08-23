Apple event likely on September 10: Here are 5 biggest rumours you need to know

The most awaited time of the year is almost here as Apple will soon launch the iPhone 16 series. The official announcement regarding the Apple event is yet to be made, however, tipsters have already leaked the expected launch date which is September 10. Over the past few months, several speculations have been made about what hardware announcements are to be made. Considering previous Apple event trends, it is certain that the company will launch the iPhone 16 series which may include four models. However, there will be several other hardware devices as well, for which tipsters have been sharing information. Here are the top 5 rumours about the upcoming Apple event.

Here are the 5 biggest rumours about the Apple event, from the iPhone 16 series to the new generation Apple Watch, know what is expected.(Bloomberg)