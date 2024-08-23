Apple event likely on September 10: Here are 5 biggest rumours you need to know
ByAishwarya Panda
Apple event is just a few weeks away, know what is expected to be announced at the upcoming September launch event.
The most awaited time of the year is almost here as Apple will soon launch the iPhone 16 series. The official announcement regarding the Apple event is yet to be made, however, tipsters have already leaked the expected launch date which is September 10. Over the past few months, several speculations have been made about what hardware announcements are to be made. Considering previous Apple event trends, it is certain that the company will launch the iPhone 16 series which may include four models. However, there will be several other hardware devices as well, for which tipsters have been sharing information. Here are the top 5 rumours about the upcoming Apple event.
5 biggest Apple event rumours
- iPhone 16 series design change: This year, Apple is expected to make minor design changes to its new-generation iPhone series to fit new features and functionalities. For the standard iPhone 16 models, the company may re-design the camera module from diagonal placement to vertical for spatial recording features. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro models will likely get increased display sizes of 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch. All the iPhone 16 models are also rumoured to feature a new “Capture Button.’
- iPhone 16 series price hike: Over the past few months, we have been hearing that Apple may consider a price hike due to several new enhancements including to chipset series, AI features, expensive camera lenses, and others. However, recent reports claim that the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may not get a price hike. However, there is certainty that the iPhone 16 Pro models may get a $100 hike in comparison to its predecessor. Additionally, the Pro models may not include the 128GB storage capacity
- Apple Watch Series 10 design: Apple is also expected to launch the 10th generation of the Apple Watch and the Apple Watch Ultra 3. While the rumours about the smartwatches are slim, leaks suggest that the Apple Watch Series 10 may get bigger displays. Till the 9th generation, we saw the Apple watch in 41mm and 45mm sizes. However, now it could be revamped to 45mm and 49mm.
- New-gen Apple Watch may offer Sleep apnea and hypertension detection features: To provide users with enhanced health and fitness tracking, Apple is rumoured to bring a new Sleep apnea and hypertension detection feature that may be similar to blood oxygen saturation tracking. However, due to the Masimo Corp case for patent infringement, it may take some time to officially roll out the feature to the consumers.
- New-gen Apple AirPods series: After almost three years, Apple may announce the new generation of AirPods with two speculated models in a vanilla and a Pro version. Additionally, the company may plan to introduce a more affordable version of wearables to replace the second-generation AirPods.
