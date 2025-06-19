Google Search gets smarter: No typing. Just keep talking for results

Google recently announced AI mode for Search that brings advanced and hassle-free search capabilities to users. Now, similar to ChatGPT voice mode and Gemini Live, Google has announced “Search Live” within AI mode, allowing users to make voice-based queries. With voice-based AI search, users can make back-to-back conversations to gather desired information. Search Live is similar to Gemini Live; however, both AI-based voice models offer different features and services. This new AI feature will not only resolve queries but also provide users with easy-to-access links for greater knowledge. Know more about how the Search Live feature on AI Mode works. Google brings Search Live to raise voice-based queries, instead of typing a long text.(Google)

What is Search Live and how does it work

Search Live is a conversational AI search rolling out to the Google app. This feature can be accessed within the Google app, allowing users to have a voice-based conversation with Search instead of having to type queries. This feature is currently available to people who are enrolled on the AI Mode experiment in Labs. To access Search Live on Android or iOS, users simply need to open the Google app and click on the new “Live” icon below the search bar to start conversations.

Google says that Search Live also has the ability to run in the background. Therefore, users can continue having back-and-forth conversations while being on another app. This makes multitasking and Google search easier and hassle-free. The Search Live also include a “transcript” button to convert the voice responses into text. Reportedly, the feature utilises a custom version of Gemini with advanced voice capabilities for accurate information. Additionally, all the past voice-based queries can be accessed via the AI Mode history, allowing users to revisit specific responses.

Google also revealed that Search Live in AI Mode will soon get camera capabilities, which will allow users to ask real-time questions showcasing any object, place, or specific location on the camera. Notably, the feature is being tested before it rolls out globally. As of now, it is only available in the US, and we expect a stable release soon. These upcoming Google Search features could give tough competition to AI Chatbots, including OpenAI’s Search GPT, which recently started to trend. Additionally, it also provides us with a glimpse of the future on how users will start to leverage AI for the smallest of tasks and queries.

